A US soldier, Damilare Oyemomi, made his wife, Elizabeth, shed tears of joy after he surprised her with his homecoming

Before the planned surprise, he had told Elizabeth that he would be spending another six months in deployment

On sighting her husband at her workplace, the wife crumbled to the floor with hands over her mouth in amazement

A Nigerian man, Damilare Oyemomi, serving in the US Army surprised his wife, Elizabeth, at the hospital after he was deployed for 11 months.

At the expiration of his 11-month deployment, the man told his wife he would not be back until after another six months.

Surprise homecoming

To surprise her at work in a video shared by Adeola Fayehun, the man secretly went to her hospital in his military uniform and stayed on one of the beds like a patient.

When Elizabeth walked in and saw her husband, she screamed in joy and covered her mouth. The wife ran out and went on her knees, and Damilare had to go get her.

Watch the video below:

