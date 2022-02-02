A little boy engaged in a hilarious exchange of words with his dad as the suited man stormed off for work

In the space of seconds, the boy remembers he hadn't professed love to his father and tearfully pursued him to do it

The man who was at the point of entering his whip was left startled by the boy's action but didn't hesitate to reciprocate it

A lovely moment between a father and his young son captured on video has melted hearts on social media.

The lovely video shared by started with the boy hilariously telling his father who was about leaving for work to be "be a good fart machine.''

His father was stunned Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by What The Family?!

Source: Facebook

Banter that excites

Responding to the banter from his son, the dad tells the boy to also 'be a good fart machine today' and directed him to tell his mum likewise.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The man then promises his son that he'd be a good fart machine at work and slammed the door shut.

Barely five seconds the man slammed the door, the boy suddenly realises he hadn't told his dad that he loves him and headed towards the door to 'correct the error.'

His dad was startled to see his son tearfully approach him and profess love to him. In return, the man professed same to the lad.

Netizens react

Clive Morris said:

"This reminds me so much of my daughter Ellie when she was a toddler. I used to leave for work and it would take 30 minutes. Such fond memories.....daddy chive, my chive as she ran after in her sleep suit."

Becky Honeycutt stated:

"This is the sweetest thing ever but panic set in when I saw him running after his dad. Lots of kids get hurt this way when running after a parent who is backing up/driving off. I realize the mom was right behind him and that nothing bad was going to happen but it was anxiety inducing because I know how easily it can happen."

Danielle Sparks wrote:

"That is so adorable! My husband is going to be a dad come January and I hope our child has a similar connection with him!"

Aria Schoultz remarked:

"This is so cute. But the stories change whenever we drop my son off at my grandparents for the summer. My son Gabriel will go,”ok dad, and mommy I love you. Don’t come back, but I love you.” Lol."

Boy weeps as mum chooses his dad as best friend over him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy had wept uncontrollably as his mum chose his dad as best friend over him

In a video that was posted on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the boy was heartbroken and couldn't control his outburst of tears after his mum picked his dad over him.

The little kid has his mum as his best friend and he expected her to reciprocate by choosing him as her besty, but she chose his dad over him.

Source: Legit.ng