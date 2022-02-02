A trending video has shown a Nigerian mum in a jubilant mood after her son changed his hairstyle to something she says is more responsible

The boy, it was learned, had a hairstyle that the mum kept complaining about but decided to change it recently

When the boy got home with a near clean shave, the mum got excited, hugging and praising him in a hilarious way

Many Nigerian mums are known for their drama. This particular mum in a trending video is not different. She was seen celebrating her son after he got a clean haircut.

The mum was said to have despised a particular haircut that the boy had and kept complaining about it.

Mum says the boy looks nicer with the new hair. Photo credit: @Abiso_la

Source: Twitter

Boy makes mum happy

The boy decided to change the hairstyle because it kept breaking. He wants to start growing it afresh. When the boy returned home with the near-clean shave, the mum became jubilant, celebrating and telling him that he looked nice.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sharing the video on Twitter, @Abiso_la, the boy's sister wrote:

"My brother finally cut the hair my mom has been complaining about. See my mom’s reaction. He had to cut it cause the hair keeps breaking and he wants to start again. My mom said “the hair will continue to break in Jesus name."

Nigerians react to the hilarious video

Many Nigerians who saw the video reacted in several hilarious ways. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@AbisOlayinky wrote in reply:

"What do parents have against keeping hair? As long as you look clean it's okay now."

@efearue says "unclean" hair attracts security agencies:

"It's mostly fear of being tagged as Yahoo boy by police and getting shot at. It now doesn't help if the person goes out at night."

@doyin_deji said:

"My papa dey on skin cut. The day I came back home with skin cut; he started frowning face for me and complained to my Mother."

See the tweet below:

Little Nigerian girl packs her bags after being scolded by her mum

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl packed her bags and wanted to leave home after she was scolded by her mum.

In a video that later went viral online, the little girl was seen leaving the compound as if she was an adult.

Her mum could be seen hilariously appealing to the kid to change her mind, a plea that seemed to be falling on deaf ears.

Source: Legit.ng