An adorable little boy has got social media talking after breaking down in tears because his mum told him he is not her best friend.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the boy was heartbroken and couldn't control his outburst of tears after his mum picked his dad over him.

The little boy broke down in tears as his mum chose his dad over him. Photo credit: @kingtundeednut

Source: Instagram

The little kid has his mum as his best friend and he expected her to reciprocate by choosing him as her besty, but she chose his dad over him.

When the mum realised that the little man has become emotional, she changed her mind and finally chose him as her best friend.

The boy immediately stopped crying and wiped his tears.

Many react to the heartwarming video

@mccharleneofficial said:

"Awww don’t cry!!! You can be my best frieeend. Too cute, now I got baby fever."

@yetundebakare commented:

"Very possessive cute little boy, he dey beef daddy."

@leeisdname said:

"When they love they love for real."

@marvinagada wrote:

"See as he they lick the tears, I remember those days ehh, that tears they sweet."

Little boy breaks down in tears as mum refuses to marry him

Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy went viral on social media after crying when his mum told him she couldn't marry him because she was his mother.

In the video, the adorable little boy could be seen professing love for his mother, saying he loves her the most in the whole wide world.

Reacting, the mum said she loves him more but they cannot get married. She went on to tell him he doesn't understand how marriage works.

Source: Legit