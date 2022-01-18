A Nigerian lady has narrated the story of how she sacrificed her ambition for her boyfriend by the man ended up leaving her in the cold

According to Amanda Chisom, she got a scholarship to pursue a degree abroad but had to abandon the offer because she wanted to stay with her boyfriend in Nigeria

Amanda says if she ever got the chance again, she will not repeat the mistake, because the man has since married another woman

In 2013, Amanda Chisom got a generous offer to study abroad, but she missed it. It was deliberate though because she reasoned that it would be good to stay back in Nigeria with her then-boyfriend.

The admission and scholarship Amanda got would have enabled her to study at the University of Reading, United Kingdom. But she said she chose her man over the big offer.

Amanda Chisom. Photo credit: Amanda Chisom

Source: Facebook

She wrote on Facebook:

"You know in 2013 I got a scholarship in the University of Reading in the UK. I wrote my IETLS and everything. I chose man over the scholarship, I could not imagine leaving my boyfriend in Nigeria to go abroad."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Man abandons her

However, things later got sour. It turned out that the man had other plans: he dumped her and married another woman. Regretting her decision, she said in the post:

"See me now my brain don partially block, how I wan take go school again. Man I chose, is his wife's house eating rice me I am here lonely. If I ever get the chance to do it all over again I will avoid man with all my strength till I hit 30 years."

In a comment on the post, Blessing Matthew Uwazie narrated her own experience:

"Amanda Chisom Page I understand you in fanarratect some man na hell fire straight be them portion ooo. That's how my own ex broke up with me on the very day my mother was being buried, he started misbehaving from the very day I was travelling to the village he didn't call me. I had to be the one calling him. Only for this guy to get mind call me that very morning when them wan bury my mom to tell me is over between us."

My boyfriend might leave me if I go, says lady who got a scholarship abroad

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng a lady said her boyfriend has asked her to forget about their relationship if she travels abroad to pursue a scholarship offered to her.

The lady in question got a fully-funded scholarship to pursue a master's degree abroad but said she is scared because the man might leave her.

She said the man has promised to marry her, but that he has asked her to choose between the scholarship and him.

Source: Legit.ng