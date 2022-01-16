A lady is currently finding it difficult to decide what to do after her boyfriend asked her to choose between their relationship and foreign education

She got a fully-funded scholarship to pursue a master's degree abroad, but it appears her boyfriend is not comfortable with the whole thing

Pushed to a difficult corner, the 22-year-old lady sought the advice of Rita Orji, a Nigeria professional who shared the story

A lady believed to be a Nigerian has been boxed into a tight corner by her boyfriend who is not comfortable with her ambition to travel abroad to further her education. The lady has been offered a fully-funded scholarship to pursue a master's degree abroad.

Her boyfriend however told her to perish the idea or to choose between their relationship and the admission.

Faced with the dilemma, she shared her problem with LinkedIn influencer, Rita Orji who is a well known Nigerian professional residing in Canada. Sharing the story on LinkedIn, Professor Rita Orji wrote:

"Woke up to an email from a lady who got a fully-funded admission for an MSc. abroad. Her 'boyfriend' told her to choose between the admission and him. She seeks my advice. I don't interfere in relationship issues but think it's unfair to give her such condition."

Boyfriend promised to marry her

According to the story, the man in question also promised to marry the lady. However, the man may break up with her if she goes ahead to travel. Professor Rota Orji said she asked the lady to consider what is at stake. The story continued:

"My only question was: What is at stake if you choose one option over another? Based on this and your priorities, you can decide on what to do if he refuses to change his stand. She said, the guy may break up with her and he promised to marry her. People have different priorities. She is 22 years."

After the story was shared on LinkedIn, it generated a lot of interest from people. In her comment on the story, Ifeyinwa Obianyo a PhD holder advised people to pursue self-development over marriage to avoid becoming a liability to the family. She said:

"When I was at the heat of my PhD studies, I was faced with similar option. I chose to complete my PhD over my marriage without a second thought despite the reality that I had a 5 years old daughter. My family including my husband are the number 1 beneficiary of the dividends of my PhD. So, I advise every female in my networks to go for self-development over marriage."

Oluwatobi Bamidele in his comment said the man is afraid to lose the lady since he wasn't sure she will return after her studies. He wrote:

"If she goes, she might not return. And even if she returns, the lady would have gathered some shoulder pads. Whichever way, I think he's just scared he'll loose her to the scholarship, so to speak."

