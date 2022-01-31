A 25-year-old lady has recounted how long it took her to achieve some of the goals she set for herself

Eva Chen said the more she tried to achieve her dreams, the more she failed, but she remained focused

Now, she has clocked 25 and has achieved so much that she came online to share how she was able to buy a house for herself

A 25-year-old lady identified as Eva Chen has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate buying her first house.

But life has not always been a sweet ride for Chen who said she set high goals for herself and ended up failing to achieve them several times.

Eva Chen poses beside her new house. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Eva Chen

I failed severally before now

Narrating her success story on LinkedIn, the young Chen who shared a beautiful picture of her house wrote:

"Yesterday, I turned 25 and got the keys to my first home. Looking back, things didn’t always go according to schedule. In fact they never did. I set high goals and failed and failed. My goal was to go to my dream school, the University of Washington but I was rejected in 2015. My goal was to work at Amazon out of college but was rejected in 2020. My goal was to never pay rent after graduation but I signed my first lease in 2021."

I never gave up my dreams

It was her ability not to give up that finally saw her achieving most of her dreams at a very young age. She said she persisted and refused to quit. She continued her inspiring story:

"But I persisted. I entered the University of Washington in 2017 and graduated in 2020. I began working at Amazon in 2021. And now, in 2022, I’ve bought my first home. What I’ve learned and hope to share is that it’s okay to not meet your perfect timeline and failure can be part of the process."

Social media users react, praise her for her resilience

Immediately she shared the beautiful picture of herself standing beside her home, LinkedIn users started sending her congratulatory messages. A few of the messages go as follows:

Danielle Fea wrote:

"Congratulations on fulfilling your goal. It doesn't make it any less fantastic because it all came together after the time you had set for yourself... YOU did it! Baby steps, all the house stuff you wanna do can't be done all at once, it's a never ending process and they are never truly finished."

Jannatul Alam says:

"Congratulations Eva Chen!! Truly inspiring story, indeed!! Your story reminds me of the significance of staying resilient, especially when things don't fall into place as we desire!!"

