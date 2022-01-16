After 10 years of waiting, a Nigerian couple finally has a joyful reason to smile because they have just welcomed twin babies

The couple welcomed the twins this week after having waited for a very long time, in what the family has called a miracle

When the story was shared online, many Nigerians congratulated the couple for their bundles of joy

A Nigerian couple has just welcomed a set of twins, but the story is longer than that: They waited for a total of 10 years before their blessings arrived.

The babies arrived this week to wipe out the tears of the family. The arrival of the children, a male and a female has been called a miracle.

Immediately the story was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, congratulatory comments started pouring in for the couple.

Also, Ogbe Emma, a family member who originally shared the story said the coming of the babies was nothing but an act of God. He wrote on Instagram:

"After ten years of waiting(marriage) God have finally done it double for my big sister. @patience.eweh12 with twin of both gender, male and female. Please join me by thanking God. Jehovah is the greatest. This is a story everyone need to hear to believe that God truly exist."

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple in the comment section of the post. @ayo__bello acknowledged the fact that God is the giver of children:

"God alone is the giver of children, may He settle everyone trusting him for this speedily."

Another comment by @ifeomaonye, advised couples to go for alternative means of childbearing and save themselves endless nights of agony that comes with childlessness. The comment reads:

"Dear seeking couples, go for IVF if you can afford it, that’s the easiest way to get pregnant if the natural method isn’t working. Also consider cervical cerclage if you’re prone to miscarriage. Just consult a gynaecologist and save yourself endless nights of crying and praying."

