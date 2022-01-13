Congratulations are in order for Hausa musicians, Tagwayan Asalai, as they recently exchanged marital vows with their partners

The twin brothers are in complete luck as they also got married to a set of identical twin sisters in a ceremony that saw family and friends in attendance

Wedding photos of the couples have gone viral in the online community with many people congratulating them and wishing for something similar

It is indeed a moment of double celebration for the family members of popular Hausa musicians, Tagwayan Asali, who have now been elevated to the status of married men.

The music stars who are identical twin brothers are in luck as they exchanged marital vows with Hassana and Hussaina, another identical set of twins from Katsina.

Identical twin brothers Tagwayan Asalai marry twin sisters. Photo: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

According to reports making the rounds on social media, the brothers got married in a ceremony attended by friends and family in Kano.

The twin brothers also disclosed that they had specifically fasted and prayed to God to match them with women who are identical twins just like them.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

One of the newlywed brothers was quoted to have said:

"Getting married to identical twins is one wish we have been seeking all our lives and to God be the glory we have achieved that."

Photos of the couples have surfaced on social media and since gone viral. Check them out below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

poshest_hope_ said:

"Congratulations to them."

xom_mie said:

"Congratulations.. una go still born twins."

being_mercy25 said:

"Congrats and God bless them."

lahadeee said:

"Make everybody sha know their own husband and wife."

officialbisola_ said:

"I really want twins by December who will give me?"

1pablo_king_ said:

"Make Dey no live the same house I no wan here person do mistakes hm."

preshann_ said:

"Congratulations to them... Hope they use marker to mark their individual wives o."

Nigerian man to marry look-alike ladies at once

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a Nigerian man identified as Mohammed who is set to become the latest husband in town with his marriage to two lookalike ladies.

An Emerging photo of their wedding IV showed it is a 5-day event that will be wrapped up with Islamic teaching on the topic 'Rights of Husband on his Wives and Vice Versa'.

The remarkable striking resemblance between the two brides-to-be generated reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng