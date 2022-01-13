The fellow who allegedly murdered Jennifer Anthony, a female student of the University of Jos is now in the police net

The 20-year-old man identified as Moses Oko was trailed and arrested in a psychiatric home in Makurdi, Benue state by the Nigerian Police

The suspect's father, who is a lecturer at the University of Jos, said his son is having some mental challenges and that he smokes weed

The police in Jos, the Plateau state capital have arrested 20-year-old Moses Oko for the alleged murder of Jennifer Anthony, a female student of the University of Jos. Jennifer's lifeless body was discovered in a hotel in Jos where she and Moses had lodged.

At the time her body was found, some vital parts were already missing. This made people believe that she may have been killed for rituals.

Jennifer's body was found on January 1, 2022. As at that time, her killers or the circumstances behind her death were still sketchy.

But the Plateau State Police Command says it now has a suspect in custody. Moses Oko is believed to be responsible for the death of Jennifer who was also his girlfriend. The suspect was arrested in Benue state.

The commissioner of police in Plateau state, Batholomew Onyeka, said in a video shared on Facebook by AIT_Online:

"He was arrested in Benue State and brought down to this place very late yesterday. So I felt we should let you members of the public and press to know, that eveil does not pay."

Moses Oko's father speaks

The suspect refused to speak to the press, but his father, Joseph Oko who is a lecturer at the University of Jos told newsmen that his son has some mental issues. His words:

"I'm the father. I got sign that he was taking weed. And each time I have the sign, not that I will see it, but I will smell it. I will go into heated argument. He says it is better than cirgaratte."

Watch the video below:

