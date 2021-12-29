Years after an eventful meeting on a Christmas day, a man and his wife have shared their marital experience

The couple first met on the 25th of December 2011 when both of them were on a train ride from New York's Grand Central Station to Katonah

They later got married in July 2018 and they have shared sweet memories of how they met at a train station and how they came to love each other

Wenger and McTwigan first met on Christmas day in the year 2011. Both were on a train ride from New York's Grand Central Station to Katonah.

After spending some time together, they decided to legally tie the nuptial knot in 2018. Since then, they have been happy ever after.

Wenger and McTwigan met 10 years ago. Credit: CNN

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They have shared the remarkable story of how they both came to be inseparable. Wenger said in the story shared by CNN:

"We just kind of threw it together. I think the thing we talked about afterwards was it just felt like an outpouring of love toward us. People were just so happy that we'd found each other. So it was a pretty wonderful day for us. It's such a crazy thing to meet somebody in such a random way that you have so much happiness, peace with, so much in common."

On his part, McTwigan said their meeting at the train station on Christmas day was a chance event, but that it was all that was needed for their marital journey to begin. He said:

"It was an unusual, chance encounter. But I mean, we didn't meet in Paris," adds Wenger, laughing. "We met on Metro-North, a commuter train. But it did the trick."

Nigerian Couple who met on Facebook gets married

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported how a Nigerian couple who met each other on Facebook later got married. The couple first began their relationship through a chat on Facebook Messenger.

They later went beyond Facebook to physically and legally seal their love. The lady identified as Udo Dirim was said to have struck a conversation with the man first and they later became an item.

Okello Peters Izuchukwu shared the wonderful story of how he and his wife started out on the social media platform. Many have praised them for staying true to each other and also praised the woman for making the first move.

Source: Legit.ng