A Nigerian man showed off his two wives while dancing with them regardless of how angry they both looked

The man tried to bring them together to dance at his sides, but the brides kept straight faces as if they were fighting

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered if it was a rivalry between both wives playing out or other things

A Nigerian man seems to have gotten everything he needed as he was full of smiles in a viral video online.

In a clip shared on Facebook by Hussaina Sufyan Ahmed, the man who was flanked by his two new young brides danced well despite the sad countenance of the women.

Are the women fighting themselves?

Without any care of how they could be feeling, he drew both of them closer to his sides as he danced on.

While people kept spraying the husband and wives money, the ladies' frown remained as they danced as if going through a routine. They danced a little better when the man brought out money.

Mixed reactions

Prince Ahmad said:

"Hmmm ladies why are they not smiling. hope no be like say kishi don start Kennan from day 1."

Zainab Naseer Ahmad said:

"This will not happen with me inshaAllah. God forbid."

BN Auwal Political Wisdom said:

"He was happily married but his wives were not."

Muhammad Naseer Shuaib said:

"And maybe.. Just maybe.. He's taking a second wife and the uwar gida was forced or she decided to join the parry and the rivalry no gree hide."

Mustapha S. Shika said:

"You can tell that immediately he brought the wad of cash, they started dancing properly. Shegiya naira!!!"

