Iyan Aladuke shared a deeply personal post recounting hurtful audio messages she says still haunt her from her time in the marriage

The actress referenced a close friend she claims she clothed and housed, accusing her of betrayal and of destroying a brand she built with her own hands

Iyan Aladuke also pushed back against those telling her to move on, insisting speaking about her past is not the same as being stuck in it

Femi Adebayo's estranged wife, Iyan Aladuke, has spoken out in a raw and emotional social media post, recounting some of the most painful moments she experienced during her marriage to the popular Yoruba actor.

In the post, Iyan Aladuke described audio messages that she said continue to torment her, particularly words she claims came from a woman she once considered close, someone she housed, clothed, and even funded therapy for.

Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife opens up about her marriage in heartbreaking post. Credit: @femiadebayo

Source: Instagram

She alleged that this woman, whom she says called her "mama" and knelt in greeting before her, eventually crossed boundaries she never expected and helped tarnish a brand she had spent years building.

"The voice notes still echo. The audios still play in my head at night. 'Unfortunate wife, the one whose glory had faded before she met Femi Adebayo,'" she wrote, adding that despite everything she did for this person, the betrayal was severe and deliberate.

Iyan Aladuke Addresses Backlash Over Speaking Out

Her post came in the wake of earlier reports that she had accused actress Olatoun Olanrewaju of sharing private information that contributed to the collapse of her marriage. Olatoun denied the claims, saying Iyan Aladuke was responsible for her own marital troubles.

Iyan Aladuke had also publicly alleged that Femi Adebayo sent people to evict her from a business premises and a Lagos property.

In her latest statement, Iyan Aladuke directly addressed those urging her to move on and stay silent, pushing back with firm words.

She wrote, "Telling me to 'move on' simply because I speak about my past is another way of telling me to be silent, and I refuse to be silenced to make anyone comfortable."

Fans and Followers React to Iyan Aladuke's Post

The post drew a wave of responses from followers who felt the weight of her words.

@mamiperry3 wrote:

"Betrayal cut deep more than most of people imagine especially when it's from ur most trusted allies"

@prestigebeautycare reacted:

"She loved him, it's all I can see here."

@faith_osems said:

"To be honest, moving on is not easy, but I genuinely wish her well. I wish her nothing but peace, happiness, and healing in whatever journey she is on right now. ❤️"

@sweetkabs_ commented:

"That woman wants nothing else but that man...this is exactly why she's stuck...healing with long Instagram post like this na free advert for that Man o... It's hard to let go but fiwonsile."

@lolaherself24 shared:

"My betrayal story is 13yrs already and still I haven't moved on, the pain I feel every time I talk about it is unexplainable."

@forbes_kiddies wrote:

"I pray she heals !!! Cos na who wear the shoe sabi where e Dey pain 😢❤️love and light"

@wunmywater_empire added:

"This is a lesson for every woman who's is happy in her husbands house do not invite third party or involved with someone uou bearly know to get close to you."

Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife speaks about the challenges she faced in their marriage. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Legit.ng reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

Source: Legit.ng