A young woman only identified as Katie has revealed she fell in love with a prisoner after writing him letters on writeaprisoner.com.

Exchanging letters

The young woman from the United Kingdom fell in love with the United States prisoner only identified as Danny after writing letters to each other.

Despite Danny being locked away for offences that allegedly include armed robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of controlled substances, she flew 4,000 miles to meet him in person.

According to Katie, Danny has already served five years for offences and still has three years inside – and she plans on waiting for him to come out.

An excited Katie documented her journey to meet her long-distance lover behind bars on a TikTok account (@katiedanny12) dedicated to sharing her relationship with Danny.

She explained:

“I wrote to a prisoner and accidentally fell in love.”

In one of Katie’s videos, the couple’s letters are seen while the couple is on a video call together.

Meeting for the first time

In another of her videos, she can be seen getting ready for her first in-person visit with Danny, which she described as “the best day ever”.

In a series of pictures, Katie and Danny hugged each other for the first time.

Katie opened up on her prison visit, saying she was very nervous and anxious throughout.

She then shared a series of emails from Danny after their visit.

Danny said:

“Best day of my dam*n life. You are stunning, fun and funny! Beautiful! And best of all, you’re mine, considering if you still have me?

“I love you more after today. I wished I could have held you forever. You’re just everything I need in a wife and I promise to cherish you forever.”

In another of Katie’s videos, she revealed that Danny sent her one of his t-shirts which she shared herself opening the parcel.

Many TikTok users were thrilled for Katie that she had finally met Danny.

