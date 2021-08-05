Help came for a man who had been sentenced to life imprisonment from an unexpected source; someone he had shot in the face 31 years ago

The man who was 13 years old then had shot the lady who was having a time out after giving birth to her second child

One thing led to another and both of them connected while the man was in prison and she became a mother figure to him

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A man identified as Ian Manuel was sentenced to life imprisonment and had already spent 26 years in jail before help came for him from a lady he had hurt.

People reports that in 1990, a lady named Debbie Baigrie was out with friends after the delivery of her second child in Florida, US when Manuel who was 13 years old at time attempted to rob her.

The lady and the man kept sending letters to each other while he was in prison Photo Credit: People, Today

Source: UGC

It was said that a young Manuel was under peer pressure from older teens to carry out a robbery that evening and Debbie was the unlucky victim.

Manuel shot Debbie in the mouth and this affected her jaw and some of her teeth.

Today reports that Manuel (who had a history of minor criminal offences) was later arrested for an unrelated incident and put behind bars where he confessed to being the person who shot Debbie in the mouth.

This consequently got him a life imprisonment.

The turning point

Debbie later learnt in a newspaper that Manuel was 13 years old when the robbery happened and this touched her.

Manuel, according to Goalcast, placed a call across to the lady he hurt, apologized and began sending letters.

She also sent letters in response after forgiving him and followed up with Manuel's court case seeking to overturn the life imprisonment judgement.

Manuel was eventually released from prison and kissed Debbie upon their first reunion on the same spot had shot her.

The lady sees Manuel - who lot his biological mum and relatives while in prison - as an adopted son.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

22-year-old lady raises N26m for homeless man who helped her with the last money on him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 22-year-old lady had raised N26 million for a homeless man who helped her when she was stranded.

The homeless man Robbie had offered N1706 to the lady who had lost her ATM card after a night outing and lacked the means to get home.

The money, though little, happened to be Robbie's last at that time. The amazed university student identified as Dominique Harrison-Bentzen turned down the offer and found her way home but didn't forget the kind deed of the man.

Source: Legit