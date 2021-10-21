In May 2021, a young girl named Virginia Aoko melted hearts after narrating how she rowed her mother across Lake Victoria to a health facility

Aoko bravely did this at 3am and was able to row her pregnant mum who was in labour to the facility where she delivered a baby boy

She will be honoured during this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations for her exemplary show of bravery

A 12-year-old girl who rowed her pregnant mother across Lake Victoria in the dead of the night will be one of the heroines to be feted today, Wednesday, October 20, during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Virginia Aoko pulled many people to their heartstrings in May this year after narrating how she single-handedly rowed her mother, who was in labour across the crocodile-infested waters of Lake Victoria, Kenya.

The young Busia girl will be feted for her show of bravery. Photos: Screengrabs from Citizen TV.

She rowed her mother by 3am in the midnight

A report by The Star indicates that the girl said her mother woke her at 3 am, writhing in pain and she had to act fast because her father was out fishing.

She knew every second counted to ensure her mother and her unborn sibling arrived in the hospital safely.

In the thick darkness, the class seven pupil asked her mother to board a boat, and she grabbed a paddle and rowed her to the hospital.

With the water hyacinth, tangled reeds, foggy dawn weather, the determined lass rowed her mother the two kilometres stretch to Rukala Health Centre, Kenya.

She said the facility's nurses quickly responded and helped her mother deliver safely to a baby boy.

Exhibiting heroism

Fortunately, she has been recognised for her exemplary show of heroism, sacrifice and bravery by rowing her pregnant mother to the health centre across crocodile-infested waters during flooding.

Besides the young girl, celebrated sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala will also be among the Kenyans who will be honoured today for his stellar performance in 100m races across the globe, The Standard confirms.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto will lead Kenyans in the Mashujaa Fete occasion which will be held at the Wang'uru Stadium, Kenya.

The chief guest at this year's festival is Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera.

