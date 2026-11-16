A 50kg cooking gas cylinder exploded at Agbado Market in Benin metropolis, killing a child and leaving his mother and sibling with serious injuries

Traders shut the market on Monday in protest, demanding that gas dealers be relocated to safer locations away from the marketplace

Edo Commissioner for Public Safety visited the market and promised government action after the market leader appealed for urgent intervention

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo State - A child has died, and his mother and sibling were hospitalised after a 50kg cooking gas cylinder exploded at Agbado Market in Benin metropolis, Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The blast originated from a gas shop inside the market.

A 50kg gas cylinder explodes at Agbado Market in Benin, Edo state

Source: Original

As reported by Daily Trust, its force was strong enough to damage an adjacent shop owned by the mother of the victims, who was present at the time along with her children.

Traders shut market over safety fears

On Monday, traders at Agbado Market closed their shops in protest over what they described as the dangerous presence of gas dealers operating within the market.

The market leader, Madam Veronica, confirmed that the injured mother and her child were receiving medical care, even as some gas operators had resumed trading.

Madam Veronica appealed to the Edo State Government to step in without delay, saying that selling cooking gas inside the market was putting traders, shoppers and nearby residents at serious risk of harm.

Government officials promise action

The Commissioner for Public Safety and Security, Hon. Festus Ebea, visited the market to assess conditions on the ground.

He assured traders that the state government would work to identify a safer location for gas dealers and take steps to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.

He said protecting lives and property was a core responsibility of government.

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Prince) Yekini Idaiye, also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and to traders on behalf of the Assembly.

Rivers: Injuries, destruction as gas pipeline explodes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a gas pipeline reportedly belonging to NNPC Ltd. exploded in Aleto community, Eleme LGA, Rivers State.

Several residents sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, while surrounding buildings were damaged in the blast.

YEAC-Nigeria deployed volunteers to the scene, as police and NSCDC said they were yet to confirm details of the incident.

Source: Legit.ng