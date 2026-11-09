Taiwan requires most citizenship applicants to prove their financial standing through tax records, pay slips, or bank statements

Applicants must meet at least one of four financial thresholds, including a salary above NT$59,000 or assets worth over NT$5 million

Certain categories of applicants, including those with Permanent Residence or family ties to Taiwanese nationals, face different or reduced requirements

Taiwan has set out clear financial requirements that most people applying for citizenship must satisfy, with the rules varying depending on the applicant's existing status and family ties.

Anyone applying for Taiwanese citizenship who does not already hold an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) is required to submit financial documents as part of their application. APRC holders are fully exempt from this requirement.

Taiwan citizenship applicants must meet specific financial requirements. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Who must prove their finances

For all other applicants, the government accepts any one of four financial benchmarks as sufficient proof.

As of 2026, a qualifying applicant must show either a monthly salary above NT59,000,which is more than twice Taiwan's minimum wage,or ownership of property or funds valued at morethanNT5 million.

Alternatively, holding a professional or technical skill certificate or licence recognised by Taiwan satisfies the requirement, as does proof of employment in the high-tech sector.

Acceptable supporting documents include tax records, pay slips, and bank statements. Applicants should ensure their documents clearly reflect whichever financial threshold they intend to meet.

Reduced requirements for some applicants

Applicants who are married to a Taiwanese national or who have children holding Taiwanese citizenship are subject to lower financial requirements.

The specific thresholds for this group are set at a reduced level compared to the standard criteria, in recognition of their family connections to Taiwan.

The tiered structure means that an applicant's personal circumstances play a significant role in determining exactly what financial evidence they need to gather before submitting their application.

Taiwan announces visa-free travel extensions for citizens

Legit.ng earlier reported that Taiwan has extended visa-free entry for citizens of three countries for another year, according to an official announcement from the Bureau of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Legit.ng