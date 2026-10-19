Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published Ministerial Direction 121, outlining which temporary skilled visa applications receive priority processing

Construction and agriculture-related occupations top the country's priority list for skilled visa processing, amongst others

The directive covers the Skills in Demand visa and the now-replaced Temporary Skill Shortage visa under subclass 482

Australia has formally outlined the order in which it will process temporary skilled visa applications, placing workers in key industries at the front of the queue.

According to the Department of Home Affairs' official policy, applications tied to seven occupations and industries receive the highest processing priority. Applications connected to Australia's law enforcement and defence interests also fall within this top tier.

Australia mentions the occupations that are on its priority list for temporary skilled visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Below are the occupations on the priority list:

1. Construction

2. Healthcare

3. Teaching

4. Agriculture

5. Aquaculture

6. Fishing

7. The resources sector

How Australia ranks temporary skilled visa applications

The direction establishes a five-tier priority system. After the top-priority sectors, the second level is reserved for applicants in the Skills in Demand visa's Specialist Skills stream. The third tier covers applicants who were already inside Australia when they submitted their visa application.

Those who applied from outside Australia and whose application is not linked to another person's application at any time make up the fourth priority group. All remaining applications fall into the fifth and lowest tier.

The directive applies to two visa subclasses: the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482) and its predecessor, the Temporary Skill Shortage visa, also under subclass 482. The Skills in Demand visa replaced the Temporary Skill Shortage visa on 7 December 2024, but the directive continues to reference both for processing purposes.

Australia: What this means for skilled workers

The priority framework signals where Australia sees its most pressing workforce gaps. By placing healthcare, construction, and agriculture at the top, the federal government is effectively fast-tracking the processing of workers in sectors that have faced sustained shortages in recent years.

For skilled workers abroad, particularly those in nursing, teaching, farming, or the building trades, the directive suggests that their applications are likely to move through the system faster than those in less-prioritised fields. Applicants already in Australia when they lodge also benefit from a processing advantage over those applying from their home countries.

Workers whose applications fall outside these priority categories, particularly those not linked to any of the listed sectors and applying from abroad, may face longer wait times as their cases are handled after higher-priority applications are cleared.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia released a list of student visa applicants affected by the new family rules.

Australia: Conditions for student visa applicants, families

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced new student visa conditions that take effect on 2 October 2026 and affect students applying from within the country, as well as their family members.

The changes could affect plans to study, travel, or relocate, so students and families should check the revised rules before applying.

Source: Legit.ng