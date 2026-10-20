Romania's official work portal has outlined two distinct employment routes available to foreign nationals looking to secure jobs in the country

The first route, D/AM1, targets highly qualified workers, educators, artists, athletes, and citizens of Moldova, Ukraine, and Serbia

The second route, D/AM2, is designed for permanent, seasonal, and cross-border workers in shortage occupations and requires involvement of an authorised agency

Romania has published a breakdown of the two official employment routes through which foreign nationals can legally obtain work in the country, offering a clearer path for job seekers looking to relocate.

The information, shared via Romania's official Work in Romania portal, outlines who qualifies under each route, who is responsible for submitting applications, and what documents or conditions apply.

Romania mentions the employment routes for people looking for jobs in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Romania's 2 employment routes for foreign workers

The two routes are as follows:

1. D/AM1 (Direct Employment): This route is intended for highly qualified workers, ministry-requested workers, educators, artists, athletes, and citizens of Moldova, Ukraine, and Serbia seeking full-time positions. Under this route, the employer based in Romania is solely responsible for uploading and submitting the application. Specific categories of workers may be required to provide additional documentation depending on the nature of the role.

2. D/AM2 (Through an Authorised Agency): This route applies to permanent, seasonal, and cross-border workers in shortage occupations. Rather than the employer acting alone, an authorised placement agency or authorised employer handles the process. The route requires a placement contract, a service contract, and an employment contract submitted through Romania's REGES-ONLINE platform. Critically, this route is only available if the country's annual immigration quota has not yet been exhausted.

What foreign job seekers should know

The distinction between the two routes is significant for anyone planning to work in Romania. Under D/AM1, the burden of the application process falls entirely on the Romanian employer, meaning the foreign worker depends on their prospective employer to initiate and manage the process. Under D/AM2, an intermediary agency plays a central role, which may offer more structured support for workers navigating Romania's labour market for the first time.

Foreigners considering either route are encouraged to confirm their eligibility category before beginning any application, as the requirements and responsible parties differ considerably between the two.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK explained when foreign Commonwealth citizens can apply to join its armed forces.

Romania introduces work visas for 3 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Romania announced its D/AM1 work visa, including the professions it covers and the three countries whose citizens can apply.

The visa is aimed at highly qualified workers hired for at least six months, but it is not open to applicants from around the world. Find out who can apply and which jobs qualify.

Source: Legit.ng