Romania has outlined a special work visa category designed for highly qualified foreign workers seeking employment in the country

Three specific nationalities have been granted a unique pathway under the D/AM1 visa that other foreign workers do not share

The visa covers a broad range of professions, from IT specialists and engineers to professional athletes and teaching professionals

Romania has identified citizens from three specific countries as eligible for a dedicated work visa route, adding a notable distinction to its D/AM1 work visa framework.

According to information published on the Romanian government's official immigration portal, the D/AM1 work visa is designed for positions requiring highly qualified foreign workers and applies to employment contracts lasting a minimum of six months.

Romania calls citizens whose countries made them eligible for a special work-visa route. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The visa targets professionals such as IT specialists, engineers, economists, and managers — individuals with either higher education credentials or advanced professional skills.

Romania: Countries eligible for special work-visa route

Beyond the standard criteria, the visa also covers a wider range of workers, including those carrying out activities requested by Romanian ministries or central government authorities, individuals arriving for teaching, scientific, or artistic purposes, and professional athletes signed to Romanian sports clubs under employment contracts.

However, one group stands apart under a specific provision: citizens of the following countries are eligible for the D/AM1 visa if they are employed in Romania under a full-time individual employment contract:

1. Republic of Moldova

2. Ukraine

3. Republic of Serbia

What Romania special work-visa route covers

This means nationals from these three countries can access the D/AM1 route without necessarily meeting the "highly qualified" threshold that applies to other foreign workers, provided they hold a full-time contract with a Romanian employer.

Romania's inclusion of Moldova, Ukraine, and Serbia reflects the country's geographic and political ties within the broader Eastern European region. Moldova and Ukraine share borders with Romania, while Serbia sits within Romania's immediate neighbourhood in the Western Balkans.

For Nigerians and other Africans exploring European work opportunities, understanding the specific eligibility conditions attached to each visa category is critical before beginning any application process.

Full details of Romania's visa and residency requirements are available on the official Work in Romania portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Romania released a list of two employment routes for foreigners seeking jobs in the country.

Romania: Foreigners who don't need work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Romania announced the categories of foreign nationals who can work in Romania without first obtaining a work permit.

For most non-EU workers, the process depends on their employer securing authorisation—and officials first check that no qualified Romanian or EU resident is available for the job.

Source: Legit.ng