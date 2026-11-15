Bandits attacked the Yartsakuwa community in Sokoto State's Rabah LGA in the early hours of Sunday, killing at least three people

A survivor named Najeeb Yartsakuwa said his biological sister and four sisters-in-law were among those abducted during the raid

Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the killings, abductions and livestock rustling through its spokesperson, Ahmed Rufai

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yartsakuwa, Sokoto State - Bandits have killed at least three people, abducted an unspecified number of residents and carted away livestock in a pre-dawn raid on Yartsakuwa, a community in the Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Rufai, said three people were killed and others taken away alongside several animals.

Survivor Najeeb Yartsakuwa says his sister and four sisters-in-law were among women abducted. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Rufai confirmed the attack on Sunday, November 15, 2026, via WhatsApp.

"Yes, three killed and also some persons kidnapped and animals rustled," Rufai said.

A separate security source also confirmed that gunmen stormed the community, shot three residents dead and abducted an undisclosed number of people before fleeing with livestock.

Survivor recounts the attack

Najeeb Yartsakuwa, a survivor from the community, had raised the alarm earlier via a Facebook post in which he alleged that four people lost their lives — three men and a woman — a figure higher than the three deaths confirmed by police.

He said the attackers broke into his family home and took away his biological sister and four sisters-in-law, along with other women from the community.

The exact number of those abducted had not been established at the time of his post, Najeeb added.

He called on people to pray for the safe return of the kidnapped residents and for the repose of those who died, while also asking for a quick recovery for those left injured by the assault.

The discrepancy between the survivor's account of four deaths and the police figure of three has not been officially resolved.

Armed groups have continued to carry out attacks across rural communities in Sokoto State, with killings, abductions and livestock rustling remaining recurring threats to residents in the region.

Police confirm the killings, abductions and livestock rustling in Sokoto

Source: Original

Bandits kill Zamfara governor’s aide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits killed Hon. Nasiru Sani Kaura, a Senior Special Assistant to Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal, during a dawn attack in Kaura Namoda

The attackers stormed a residential area while residents observed early morning Fajr prayers, sending the community into panic .

n a separate development, Zamfara police rescued 19 women and children who had spent 22 days in bandits' captivity

Source: Legit.ng