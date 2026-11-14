New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined the English language standards that skilled residence visa applicants and their families must meet

Citizens of Canada, Ireland, the UK, and the US can satisfy the requirement through citizenship, but must show at least 5 years of work or study

Applicants can also qualify through academic qualifications earned in approved English-speaking countries, with different rules for bachelor's and postgraduate degrees

New Zealand's immigration authority has published detailed guidance on the English language standards that applicants and their families must demonstrate when applying for a skilled residence visa.

The requirements apply to five visa categories: the Care Workforce Work to Residence Visa, the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa, the Straight to Residence Visa, the Transport Work to Residence Visa, and the Work to Residence Visa.

New Zealand explains language requirements for skilled residence visa applicants. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Immigration New Zealand has noted that a higher standard of English is expected for skilled residence visas than for other residence pathways.

Who must meet the English Requirements

The principal applicant, their partner, and any dependent children aged 16 or older must all demonstrate sufficient English ability. Children under 16 are exempt from the requirement entirely.

For the main applicant, there are two routes to compliance: demonstrating English ability through citizenship, work, or study, or sitting a formal English language test.

Partners and dependent children have an additional option, which is to pay for English language lessons once in New Zealand.

How Applicants Can Prove Their English Ability

Applicants who hold citizenship in Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, or the United States can use that status to satisfy the language requirement, provided they can show at least five years of work or study in one of those countries, or in Australia or New Zealand.

Academic qualifications offer another route. Those who hold a degree comparable to a New Zealand Level 7 bachelor's qualification, earned in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, or the United States, can qualify if they lived in one of those countries for at least two years while studying. For postgraduate qualifications at Level 8 or above from the same group of countries, the minimum residency during study drops to one year.

Immigration New Zealand states that citizenship can be verified directly through passport details, so applicants do not need to submit additional evidence unless specifically requested. For qualification-based claims, a copy of the certificate and academic transcript is required.

The guidance is relevant to African professionals exploring the skilled migration pathway to New Zealand, particularly those who hold degrees from universities in the United Kingdom or other listed countries, as such qualifications may exempt them from sitting a formal language test altogether.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng