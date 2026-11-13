Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO in November 2026 following an investigation into personal conduct that rocked the trillion-dollar company

Before building one of the world's most valuable tech firms, Huang had a surprising early life in the US that included a stint at a boarding school for troubled youths

In this article, Legit.ng has highlighted a detailed profile on Huang's background, career, significant philanthropic donations and family life

Jensen Huang, the co-founder who built Nvidia into a company worth more than $5 trillion, stepped down as CEO in November 2026 after an investigation into allegations involving affairs with a direct report and a woman said to be a Chinese spy.

Here are six things to know about the man behind the chip giant.

Jensen Huang is one of the most influential figures in the global technology industry as Nvidia's co-founder. Photo credit: Heather Diehl

Source: Getty Images

1. Nvidia's Jensen Huang was born in Taiwan

Huang was born in Taiwan before his family relocated to Thailand when he was a child, Forbes reported.

As civil unrest grew in Thailand, his parents made the decision to send him and his brother to the United States, setting the course for a life that would eventually reshape the global technology industry.

2. Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and took the company public in 1999. Under his leadership, Nvidia's graphics processing units became the dominant technology first in computer gaming and later in artificial intelligence.

The company's market capitalisation crossed $5 trillion in 2025. Huang holds more than 3.5% of Nvidia's shares.

3. Jensen Huang was sent to boarding school for troubled youths

Shortly after arriving in the US, Huang was placed by his aunt and uncle in a boarding school in rural Kentucky that catered to troubled youths.

The placement was a mistake — they had confused it for a preparatory school.

While there, Huang was assigned to clean the boys' bathroom every day after classes, while his brother worked on a tobacco farm.

Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993, and the company is now worth $5 trillion. Photo credit: Sean Rayford

Source: Getty Images

4. Jensen Huang has been married for over 40 years

According to People, Huang and his wife, Lori, met as students at Oregon State University in the early 1980s and have been married for more than four decades.

The couple have two children, a daughter named Madison and a son named Spencer, both of whom now work at Nvidia.

After graduating from Oregon State, Huang went on to earn a master's degree from Stanford University.

5. Jensen Huang once worked as waiter at Denny's

Before the billions and the boardrooms, Huang worked as a waiter at the American diner chain Denny's.

He has since credited the experience with helping him overcome his natural shyness, suggesting the customer-facing role gave him a foundation for the public life that followed.

6. Jensen Huang has made significant philanthropic donations

Huang donated $30 million to Stanford University for an engineering centre.

In 2022, he gave $50 million to Oregon State University, the institution where he met his wife, to fund a research centre that now carries his name.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on Nvidia's supply of 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea.

Jensen Huang's longtime associate shares rare insights about him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a longtime associate of Jensen Huang had shared what people don't know about the billionaire, following his resignation from Nvidia.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and built it into one of the world's most valuable companies, stepped down as both CEO and board member following a series of personal and national security controversies.

He had publicly admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International whom US intelligence officials suspected of working for Chinese intelligence.

Source: Legit.ng