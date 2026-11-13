Lex Fridman, host of the Lex Fridman Podcast, broke his silence on Jensen Huang's resignation from Nvidia in a Facebook post on November 12, 2026

Fridman, who says he has known Jensen Huang for years, described a side of the Nvidia co-founder that the public rarely sees

Fridman compared Nvidia's decision to let Huang go to Apple's firing of Steve Jobs, warning it could have major consequences for America and the future of AI

Lex Fridman, host of the hugely popular Lex Fridman Podcast, broke his silence on Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang's resignation on 12 November 2026, calling the company's decision to part ways with him one of the costliest mistakes in American corporate history.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and built it into one of the world's most valuable companies, stepped down as both CEO and board member following a series of personal and national security controversies.

Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Photo credit: Lex Fridman

Source: Facebook

He had publicly admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International whom US intelligence officials suspected of working for Chinese intelligence.

The relationship raised serious concerns about potential exposure of sensitive information linked to Nvidia's dominance in advanced AI chips.

The resignation, announced by Nvidia, took effect immediately following reports and an internal investigation into personal relationships, including an affair with an executive.

What Fridman says people don't know about Jensen Huang

Fridman, who said he had spent considerable time with Huang privately over the years, away from cameras and microphones, painted a picture of a man defined by quiet humility and genuine human decency.

"I have seen him show kindness, humility, care to everyone around him, including strangers, including from the poorest most struggling parts of society, treating all the same with the same thoughtfulness and attention, because they are fellow humans and not because he has something to gain from them," Fridman wrote on Facebook.

He added that over the years, he had spoken privately with roughly a thousand people who knew Huang well, ranging from engineers and CEOs to close friends, and not a single one had offered a negative word about him.

Fridman also pushed back on claims that Huang had questionable loyalties, saying he is "as proud an American as it gets" and expressing shock at what he described as "mass hysteria" surrounding the situation.

On the question of the affair itself, Fridman acknowledged his personal dislike of infidelity while also making clear he believed Huang remained a flawed but fundamentally good person. He said he had stayed quiet until now out of respect for Huang's family and team.

Comparing the departure to Apple's decision to push out Steve Jobs in the 1980s, Fridman argued that Nvidia removing Huang at this particular moment in history, when artificial intelligence is reshaping the global order, would prove far more consequential. He closed his post with a direct show of solidarity: "I stand with Jensen."

Read Lex Fridman's original Facebook post below:

Nvidia: Reactions to Fridman's post on Jensen Huang

Corina Ioana Sabau said:

"I find it strange that his security and intelligence team failed to protect him. At that level, you would expect a team of professionals thoroughly vetting the people he interacts with. Well, congratulations to the Chinese spy — looks like they got exactly what they wanted! When you're in a position like his, a much higher level of caution and discretion should be the norm, not the exception. Just my two cents…"

Chris Burris said:

"It's the spy thing. Their hand is forced at that point. The board needs to preserve as much value in the stock as possible. Jensen is tied to the spy. If they keep him, the spy thing remains. Investors won't like that. So for the spy thing to have a chance at going away, he's gotta go away too."

Bob Barbo said:

"Our leaders in business and in politics need to lead with integrity and be examples of moral fortitude. Releasing him sends the right message - everyone is replaceable and no one is above moral standards. Lex Fridman, he and his family can still be worthy people of your admiration."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported in 2025 that Nvidia became the world's first $5 trillion company.

Nvidia's 260,000 chips supply to South Korea

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nvidia was to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea.

SK Group and Hyundai Motor Group will also receive 50,000 chips for use in AI facilities.

NAVER Cloud -- which operates South Korea's largest search engine -- will receive 60,000 to expand its AI infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng