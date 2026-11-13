Nigeria football star Victor Boniface took to X to react after discovering he and music star Peruzzi share the same surname, Okoh Victor

Boniface tagged Peruzzi in his post, raising eyebrows and sparking wild speculation among fans online

Nigerians flooded the comments section with humorous takes on the name coincidence between the two stars

Nigerian football star Victor Boniface sent the internet into a frenzy on Thursday, 12 November 2026, after he stumbled upon a surprising discovery: he and Afrobeats singer Peruzzi share the same name.

Peruzzi, one of Nigeria's prominent music stars, was born Tobechukwu Victor Okoh. Boniface, whose full name is Okoh Victor, clearly could not hold back his amusement after making the connection and promptly tagged the singer in a post on X.

Victor Boniface sends a funny message to singer Peruzzi over their identical names. Photo credit@bonifacejnr/@peruzzivibes

Source: Instagram

"Where our papa Dey na / This 1 wey ur name na Okoh Victor and my name na Okoh Victor / Wetinx sup na," the Bayer Leverkusen striker wrote, mixing Pidgin English with the kind of casual warmth that made the post feel instantly relatable to Nigerian fans.

Here is the X post made by the football star:

Singer Peruzzi gets a funny message from Boniface over the name he shares with the football star. Photo credit@peruzzivibes

Source: Instagram

Fans React to the Name Coincidence

The post quickly caught fire online, with Nigerians jumping into the comments to offer their own very creative theories about what the shared surname could mean.

The reactions leaned heavily into humour, with many poking fun at the idea that the two stars might be more closely related than anyone had bargained for.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@Bligfwesh275 wrote:

"Serious question fa / Una sure say una Papa no / Una Sha wan resemble small / Just that one get money pass one."

@Itsruthie reacted:

"Una papa don play away match."

@Ayanfeifedayo commented:

"You sure say the guy no be barrack boy too."

@Drlivinstonw shared:

"Be like una mama get plenty questions to answer o"

Who Is Victor Boniface?

Boniface has been one of Nigeria's most exciting football exports in recent years, making a name for himself in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. His on-pitch exploits and his easy-going personality off it have earned him a large and loyal fanbase back home.

Peruzzi, on the other hand, rose to fame through his music career and his association with the DMW record label. Both men are well-loved figures in Nigerian pop culture, which only made their name discovery all the more entertaining for followers of either star.

Peruzzi calls out Davido

Legit.ng also reported that Peruzzi made a case over Davido's latest flamboyant purchases. The international Afrobeats sensation buzzed the internet with the news of acquiring a private jet.

In his response, Peruzzi, known for being one of the DMW boss' songwriters, revealed the moments they shared a day before his grand acquisition.

Source: Legit.ng