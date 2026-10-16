Taiwan announced the categories of professionals who qualify for its Employment Gold Card, a multi-purpose document covering residency and work rights

The Gold Card covers a resident visa, work permit, Alien Resident Certificate, and re-entry permit, valid for one to three years

Applicants from 12 industries can apply online without needing a local sponsor, spanning fields from finance to national defence

Taiwan has released a list of industries whose professionals are eligible to apply for its Employment Gold Card without requiring a local sponsor.

The Employment Gold Card is a combined document that serves as a resident visa, work permit, Alien Resident Certificate (ARC), and re-entry permit in one. It allows holders to travel in and out of Taiwan freely over a validity period of one to three years, and the entire application process can be completed online.

Taiwan: 12 industries can qualify foreigners for Employment Gold Card without sponsor. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Cheng Chia Huang/China News Service

Source: Getty Images

Industries eligible for the Taiwan Employment Gold Card

Taiwan's government has outlined 12 sectors whose professionals may qualify. Each sector is overseen by the relevant ministry or regulatory body responsible for assessing applicants within that field. The eligible industries are:

Science and Technology (National Science and Technology Council) Economy (Ministry of Economic Affairs) Education (Ministry of Education) Culture and Arts (Ministry of Culture) Sport (Ministry of Sports) Finance (Financial Supervisory Commission) Law (Ministry of Justice) Architecture (National Land Management Agency) National Defense (Ministry of National Defense) Digital (Ministry of Digital Affairs) Biotechnology (Ministry of Economic Affairs) Environment (Ministry of Environment)

What the Gold Card means for applicants

Professionals who fall within any of the listed industries and can demonstrate relevant qualifications or work experience in those fields may be eligible to apply. The card is designed to attract skilled foreign talent by removing the usual requirement for employer sponsorship, making it easier for individuals to relocate and work in Taiwan independently.

The breadth of sectors covered, ranging from biotechnology and digital affairs to culture, arts, and national defence, reflects Taiwan's interest in drawing professionals across a wide variety of disciplines.

Taiwan sets 5 conditions for citizenship applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Taiwan had outlined five key conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for citizenship through its regular naturalisation process.

The requirements include at least five years of legal residence, proof of Chinese language proficiency, sufficient financial resources, a clean criminal record and a health examination.

Source: Legit.ng