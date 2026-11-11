Armenia's government has outlined the minimum age requirement for foreigners who wish to apply for citizenship in the country

Applicants must satisfy at least one of eight listed conditions, ranging from Armenian descent to recognised refugee status

The conditions include marriage to an Armenian citizen, permanent residency, and having a parent or child who holds Armenian citizenship

Armenia has laid out clear rules for foreigners who wish to become citizens of the country, setting a minimum age requirement and listing eight conditions that applicants must satisfy before their applications can be considered.

According to the Armenian government, any foreigner who has reached the age of 18 is eligible to apply for Armenian citizenship, provided they meet at least one of the stipulated conditions. The government has made it clear that fulfilling the relevant condition is a prerequisite before an application will be evaluated.

Armenia specifies minimum age for citizenship applicants. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/YASIN AKGUL/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for obtaining Armenian citizenship

The Armenian government has published eight conditions, of which applicants must satisfy at least one:

1. Be of Armenian descent

2. Have lived legally and permanently in Armenia for at least three years

3. Have been legally married to an Armenian citizen for at least two years and lived legally in Armenia for at least 365 days within that period

4. Have a parent or child who holds Armenian citizenship.

5. Have lost Armenian citizenship after personally applying to relinquish it on or after 1 January 1995

6. Be officially recognised as a refugee in Armenia

7. Be recognised as a stateless person residing in Armenia.

8. Have lived legally and permanently in Armenia for at least one year and have at least one parent who was formerly an Armenian citizen.

Who qualifies under Armenia's citizenship rules?

The conditions cover a broad range of personal circumstances, from family ties and ancestry to long-term residency and legal status within the country. Those who previously held Armenian citizenship but voluntarily gave it up from 1995 onwards are also eligible to reapply, as are individuals recognised under international protection frameworks, such as refugees and stateless persons.

For those who qualify through marriage, both the duration of the union and a minimum period of physical residence within Armenia are required to be demonstrated before an application proceeds.

UK sets minimum age for citizenship applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government has stated that foreign nationals must have reached the age of 18 before they can apply to become British citizens through naturalisation.

Applicants who are younger than 18 cannot use the naturalisation route. Instead, they may become British citizens through a separate process called registration, provided they meet the required conditions.

Source: Legit.ng