Malta's Community Agency warned that social media posts are misrepresenting how the country's Citizenship by Merit works

The agency clarified that Citizenship by Merit is not a scheme or alternative to Malta's repealed citizenship by investment programme

Foreigners who believe they qualify can apply, but decisions are fully discretionary and assessed strictly on a case-by-case basis

Malta's Community Agency has issued a public warning over misleading social media posts and other communications that misrepresent how the country's Citizenship by Merit works, clarifying that foreigners may qualify for Maltese citizenship based on exceptional merit under specific conditions.

The agency, which oversees the implementation of legislation on citizenship matters, said it does not permit any marketing or promotion of the relevant legislation.

Malta has a citizenship route for foreign nationals whose exceptional achievements meet the country’s merit criteria. Photo credit: Denise Belibouse, thekekster

Source: Getty Images

It stressed that Citizenship by Merit is not a programme, a scheme, or any form of continuation of Malta's former citizenship by investment framework.

Malta's former citizenship by investment programme

Malta's old citizenship by investment route was scrapped following a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on April 29, 2025, which found the framework incompatible with EU law.

After that judgment, the pre-existing legislation, Subsidiary Legislation 188.04 of 2017, was reviewed through open statutory processes that remain publicly accessible and were accompanied by official media communication.

The agency said the confusion appears to stem from parties attempting to position Citizenship by Merit as a replacement for the old investment-linked route, which is inaccurate.

Malta: How citizenship by merit actually works

Under Malta's current framework, citizenship by merit is a discretionary grant available to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to Malta or internationally in fields such as science, arts, sport, or public service. There is no fixed eligibility threshold or guaranteed pathway.

According to the Community Agency, each application is assessed strictly and diligently on its own merits. The agency does not evaluate financial investment as a qualifying factor, distinguishing this route entirely from the repealed investment scheme.

The agency did not specify the volume of applications received or the number of citizenships granted under this provision, reinforcing that the process is not a structured programme open to general applicants.

Prospective applicants and any intermediaries acting on their behalf are advised to rely only on official communications from the Community Agency and to disregard any third-party promotions that suggest a defined pathway or guaranteed outcome.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Malta had listed six conditions for foreigners seeking its citizenship.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry to Malta

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta had released a list of countries whose citizens can visit without a visa.

The list covers nationals who are not required to hold a visa when crossing Malta's external borders.

A total of around 60 countries appear on the official exempted list, spanning North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and a small number of African nations.

Source: Legit.ng