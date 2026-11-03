Malta's Identità Passport Office confirmed that Maltese nationals must be at least 18 years old before they can apply for their first passport

First-time adult applicants are required to appear in person at the Passport Office, where live biometrics including fingerprints and facial images will be captured

The 10-year passport is available to qualifying applicants, with standard processing completed within 4 working days

Malta has set 18 as the minimum age at which a Maltese national can apply for a first-time adult passport, according to information published by Identità, the government agency responsible for identity and passport services in the country.

The requirement applies to any Maltese citizen seeking their first passport as an adult.

Malta sets minimum age requirement for 10-year passport. Photo credit: Leon Neal/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

First-time applicants who meet the age threshold must attend the Passport Office in person, as the application process includes the live capture of biometric data such as facial images, fingerprints, and signatures.

What First-Time Applicants Must Bring

Applicants are required to present an original and valid Maltese ID card alongside a copy of both sides of the card.

A completed Form A, with specific sections filled in, must also be submitted at the time of the appointment.

For Maltese nationals living abroad who do not hold a valid Maltese ID card, the process includes an additional step. These applicants must provide a passport photo endorsed by a recommender, who must be a Maltese, EU, or Commonwealth national residing in Malta, hold a university degree, have known the applicant for at least two years, and provide a rubber stamp as proof of their profession.

All signatures on the application form must be original wet signatures, as electronic or scanned signatures are not accepted under any circumstances.

Maltese nationals who acquired citizenship rather than holding it by birth are also required to present an original citizenship certificate or dual letter, along with a copy.

Malta Passport Processing Times

Once a complete application is submitted, the passport is ready for collection within four working days.

The issued passport carries a validity period of 10 years. When collecting the document, applicants must appear in person with a valid ID card, and fingerprints are confirmed again at that stage.

Malta lists minimum salary for fast-track work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta's Identità agency published the eligibility criteria for the Specialist Employee Initiative, a fast-track route to obtaining a Single Permit for non-EU workers.

The scheme requires third-country nationals to earn a specified minimum amount per year under a signed contract with a Maltese-registered company.

Source: Legit.ng