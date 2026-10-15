South Korea Lists 42 European Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter With K-ETA Instead of Visa
- South Korea published an official list of countries whose citizens can apply for a Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a traditional visa
- European nations make up a significant portion of the K-ETA eligibility list, covering countries from Albania to the United Kingdom
- The K-ETA system offers eligible travellers a streamlined alternative to the conventional visa application process for entry into South Korea
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South Korea has released an official list of countries whose nationals qualify for the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation, commonly known as the K-ETA, as an alternative to applying for a standard visa.
The K-ETA is a pre-travel authorisation system that allows eligible foreign nationals to seek entry into South Korea without going through the traditional visa process. European countries feature prominently on the eligibility list, with 42 nations on the continent included.
European countries eligible for K-ETA
Below is the complete list of European countries whose citizens can apply for the K-ETA:
1. Albania
2. Andorra
3. Austria
4. Belgium
5. Bosnia and Herzegovina
6. Bulgaria
7. Croatia
8. Cyprus
9. Czechia
10. Denmark
11. Estonia
12. Finland
13. France
14. Germany
15. Greece
16. Holy See (Vatican City)
17. Hungary
18. Iceland
19. Ireland
20. Italy
21. Latvia
22. Liechtenstein
23. Lithuania
24. Luxembourg
25. Malta
26. Monaco
27. Montenegro
28. Netherlands
29. Norway
30. Poland
31. Portugal
32. Romania
33. Russia
34. San Marino
35. Serbia
36. Slovakia
37. Slovenia
38. Spain
39. Sweden
40. Switzerland
41. Türkiye
42. United Kingdom (UK)
What the K-ETA eligibility means
Citizens from the 42 European nations listed above are able to pursue the K-ETA route when planning travel to South Korea, bypassing the lengthier requirements of a conventional visa application.
The list spans Western, Eastern, Northern, and Southern Europe, as well as micro-states such as Monaco, San Marino, Andorra, and the Holy See.
Notably, the United Kingdom remains on the list despite no longer being part of the European Union, and Russia is also included alongside both EU member states and non-EU European countries such as Norway, Iceland, and Switzerland.
South Korea lists countries eligible for K-ETA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that South Korea has published a list of 116 countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to apply for a Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) instead of a traditional visa.
The list includes eight African countries: South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mauritius and Seychelles.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng