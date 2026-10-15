South Korea published an official list of countries whose citizens can apply for a Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a traditional visa

European nations make up a significant portion of the K-ETA eligibility list, covering countries from Albania to the United Kingdom

The K-ETA system offers eligible travellers a streamlined alternative to the conventional visa application process for entry into South Korea

South Korea has released an official list of countries whose nationals qualify for the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation, commonly known as the K-ETA, as an alternative to applying for a standard visa.

The K-ETA is a pre-travel authorisation system that allows eligible foreign nationals to seek entry into South Korea without going through the traditional visa process. European countries feature prominently on the eligibility list, with 42 nations on the continent included.

South Korea releases names of 42 European countries whose citizens qualify for K-ETA. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/Aslan Alphan

Source: Getty Images

European countries eligible for K-ETA

Below is the complete list of European countries whose citizens can apply for the K-ETA:

1. Albania

2. Andorra

3. Austria

4. Belgium

5. Bosnia and Herzegovina

6. Bulgaria

7. Croatia

8. Cyprus

9. Czechia

10. Denmark

11. Estonia

12. Finland

13. France

14. Germany

15. Greece

16. Holy See (Vatican City)

17. Hungary

18. Iceland

19. Ireland

20. Italy

21. Latvia

22. Liechtenstein

23. Lithuania

24. Luxembourg

25. Malta

26. Monaco

27. Montenegro

28. Netherlands

29. Norway

30. Poland

31. Portugal

32. Romania

33. Russia

34. San Marino

35. Serbia

36. Slovakia

37. Slovenia

38. Spain

39. Sweden

40. Switzerland

41. Türkiye

42. United Kingdom (UK)

What the K-ETA eligibility means

Citizens from the 42 European nations listed above are able to pursue the K-ETA route when planning travel to South Korea, bypassing the lengthier requirements of a conventional visa application.

The list spans Western, Eastern, Northern, and Southern Europe, as well as micro-states such as Monaco, San Marino, Andorra, and the Holy See.

Notably, the United Kingdom remains on the list despite no longer being part of the European Union, and Russia is also included alongside both EU member states and non-EU European countries such as Norway, Iceland, and Switzerland.

South Korea lists countries eligible for K-ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that South Korea has published a list of 116 countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to apply for a Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) instead of a traditional visa.

The list includes eight African countries: South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mauritius and Seychelles.

Source: Legit.ng