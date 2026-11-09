Nollywood actress Kemity shared a video of her emotional reunion with her daughter in London after a year of separation

The Yoruba actress described the moment as one filled with love, prayers, and deep gratitude that only a mother could understand

Kemity opened up about the sacrifices and silent tears she endured during their time apart before finally seeing her daughter

Nollywood actress Kemity has given fans a glimpse into one of the most personal moments of her life, reuniting with her daughter in London after spending an entire year apart.

The Yoruba screen star, whose full name is Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin, shared a video capturing the reunion, describing a wave of emotions she could barely contain.

Kemity’s reunion with daughter in London leaves many emotional. Credit: Kemity

Source: Instagram

She admitted she felt like crying the moment she saw her daughter again.

Kemity Opens Up on the Sacrifice of Distance

For Kemity, the meeting was more than just a physical reunion. She described it as the culmination of months of quiet struggles, long-distance prayers, and a love that never wavered despite the miles between them.

In her own words, she reflected on what the journey truly meant:

"This particular journey carries so many emotions, so much love, so many prayers, and a heart full of gratitude. Only a mother can truly understand this feeling. The sacrifices, the distance, the silent tears, and the joy of knowing that every sacrifice is worth it. I am so happy."

Her words struck a deeply personal chord, acknowledging that the pain of separation is something mothers often carry alone, quietly, and without complaint.

Kemity's post resonated strongly, particularly because it touched on the lived reality of many Nigerian mothers who navigate distance from their children, whether through the japa movement or other circumstances that pull families apart.

The actress did not shy away from the rawness of the moment, choosing instead to be fully transparent about the emotional weight she had been carrying and the overwhelming relief she felt upon finally holding her daughter again.

See the viral moment between Kemity and her daughter:

Kemity gets heartwarming welcome as she reunites with daughter in London. Photo: Kemity.

Source: Instagram

Kemity splashes millions on cars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kemity recently splashed millions on two new cars.

Kemity disclosed that she bought one for herself and one for her students.

The actress, who was also a lead character in the 2025 popular movie "Koleoso", said she asked God for progress, and He gave her peace and proof of it.

Source: Legit.ng