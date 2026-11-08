Germany's official labour agency has outlined the specific working conditions that apply to all foreign nationals employed in the country

The benefits cover holiday entitlement, regulated working hours, and defined rights in the event of job termination

Foreign workers interested in moving to Germany must meet certain requirements before they can begin the application process

Germany has outlined three core benefits that foreign workers are entitled to upon taking up employment in the country, according to information published by the Federal Employment Agency.

According to the agency, working conditions in Germany are precisely regulated and apply equally to German citizens and foreign nationals.

Germany lists 3 key benefits foreign workers enjoy in the country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

This means that anyone who secures a job in the country is covered by the same legal framework as local workers, regardless of their nationality.

What foreign workers are entitled to in Germany

The three benefits listed for employees in Germany are:

1. Holiday entitlement

2. Regulated working hours

3. Specific rights in the event of termination.

These protections are built into German labour law and are not left to the discretion of individual employers, offering a level of security that many workers from other countries may not have access to in their home markets.

For Nigerians considering the japa route to Europe, these protections could make Germany a compelling destination, particularly given concerns about exploitation and poor working conditions that have been reported by some migrants working in certain parts of the world.

What to check before Applying for German job

Before submitting job applications, the agency advises prospective workers to confirm whether they require a visa to enter Germany, whether their professional qualifications need to be officially recognised in the country, and whether they have a sufficient command of the German language.

Importantly, receiving a job offer does not automatically mean a worker can enter Germany immediately. Each of these requirements must be checked and addressed before travel is possible.

On the question of timing, the agency noted that there is no fixed duration for the application process. The period between submitting an application, attending an interview, and receiving a decision can vary depending on factors such as the size of the company involved. To improve their chances, prospective applicants are encouraged to apply for multiple positions at the same time rather than waiting for a response from a single employer.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng