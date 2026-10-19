Canada's immigration authority has announced major changes to Express Entry rules taking effect on November 3, 2026

The new rules introduce CRS points for Canadian work experience and qualifying job offers in high-wage occupations

Candidates invited to apply on or after November 3 will no longer need an LMIA for qualifying job offers under two key federal programmes

Canada has announced a significant shift in how job offers factor into its Express Entry immigration system, with changes set to take effect on 3 November 2026 that will ease the burden on skilled workers seeking permanent residency.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed the updates will add Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points for eligible Canadian work experience and qualifying job offers in high-wage occupations. At the same time, the labour market impact assessment (LMIA) requirement — long considered one of the more burdensome steps in the immigration process — will no longer apply to qualifying job offers used to earn those CRS points.

Canada changes job offer rules for certain express entry points. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: What LMIA change means for applicants

Under the previous system, most foreign workers needed their employer to obtain an LMIA, a document proving that no Canadian citizen or permanent resident was available to fill the role. The process was often time-consuming and costly for employers, which could discourage them from sponsoring foreign talent through Express Entry.

From 3 November 2026, a temporary public policy will exempt candidates who receive an invitation to apply on or after that date from all LMIA-related requirements for qualifying job offers, as long as they meet the conditions of the policy. This applies to applicants under both the Federal Skilled Worker Programme and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme.

Canada: Safeguards remain in place

Despite removing the LMIA requirement, IRCC has made clear that it will continue to verify qualifying job offers and has measures in place to detect fraud and misrepresentation. Restricting the new job offer points to high-wage occupations is itself part of that safeguard strategy, given that such roles typically require specialised skills, credentials, or experience that can be independently assessed during the application review.

The changes are expected to benefit skilled professionals in sectors where Canada faces persistent labour shortages, while streamlining what had previously been a multi-step verification process for both employers and applicants.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada identified seven key professions for foreigners seeking green pastures abroad in 2026.

Canada: Skilled workers eligible for express entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada mentioned seven Express Entry categories for skilled workers, from healthcare professionals and STEM experts to tradespersons, educators and French speakers.

The announcement drew more than 666,000 views on X as Canada looks to fill labour gaps across key industries. For eligible African professionals, it could offer a route to permanent residency.

Source: Legit.ng