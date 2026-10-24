Canada allows eligible temporary foreign workers with valid work permits to study for up to six months without a separate study permit

The temporary policy took effect on September 4, 2026, and is scheduled to run until December 31, 2027

Workers must meet the eligibility requirements, and full-time study under the policy will not count towards certain Canadian Experience Class

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Canada has introduced a temporary policy allowing eligible foreign workers already in the country to study for up to six months without obtaining a separate study permit.

The measure, which took effect on September 4, 2026, allows workers with valid work permits to pursue short courses and training while continuing their employment.

Canada Introduces New Study Policy for Work Permit Holders, Lists Who Qualifies

Source: Getty Images

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the policy is designed to help workers develop in-demand skills, obtain professional credentials and improve their employment prospects.

The government said the initiative could also help address labour shortages in key sectors, including healthcare, construction and other industries that require specialised skills.

The temporary measure is scheduled to remain in effect until December 31, 2027, unless revoked earlier.

Who Qualifies for Canada's New Study Policy?

Under the official immigration guidelines, applicants must hold a valid Canadian work permit and enrol in a course or programme lasting six months or less.

Eligible workers can undertake full-time or part-time studies without applying for a separate study permit under the temporary policy.

The measure applies to qualifying work permit holders across different occupations. Workers in Quebec are also eligible and do not need a Quebec Acceptance Certificate for studies covered by the policy.

However, the worker's permit must remain valid throughout the period of study. Those whose permits have expired, or will expire before their courses end, cannot rely on the exemption, even if they have applied for an extension.

The policy does not automatically grant foreign nationals permission to enter Canada for employment or education. Applicants must already be in Canada with a valid work permit.

Canada Targets Skills Development and Labour Shortages

The Canadian government said the policy would make it easier for temporary foreign workers to acquire additional skills and professional qualifications without the extra administrative step of applying for a study permit.

The flexibility could benefit workers seeking short-term training, professional licensing or credentials that may help them qualify for higher-skilled positions.

For employers, the measure could support workforce development by allowing existing employees to undertake relevant training while maintaining their employment.

However, workers may need to agree with their employers on adjustments to working hours if their courses affect their regular schedules.

The policy also has implications for people pursuing permanent residence through Canada's immigration system. According to IRCC, work experience gained while studying full-time under this policy will not count towards eligibility for the Canadian Experience Class or Canadian work experience points under the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System.

Policy Runs Until December 2027

Canada's temporary study exemption is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2027, although the government can revoke it earlier.

Canada Introduces New Study Policy for Work Permit Holders, Lists Who Qualifies

Source: Getty Images

Workers interested in taking advantage of the measure should check the official eligibility requirements before enrolling in a programme.

The policy provides greater flexibility for eligible foreign workers already living and working in Canada, but it does not replace the country's existing immigration, employment or professional licensing requirements.

Source: Legit.ng