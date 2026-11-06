Indonesia offers a long-term stay visa that allows holders to remain in the country for up to five years, with the option to extend

The visa costs IDR 21,000,000, covering both the stay permit and entry permit fees

Holders can bring family members, study, and potentially apply for Indonesian citizenship under the scheme

Indonesia has a long-term residency visa that allows foreign nationals to live in the country for up to five years, with the possibility of extending that stay beyond the initial period.

The visa comes at a total cost of IDR 21,000,000, which covers both the entry permit and stay permit fees. Applicants do not need to pay these charges separately, as the combined fee settles both requirements.

Indonesia’s long-term residency visa allows eligible foreign nationals to live in the country for up to five years with extension options. Credit: Ismoyo/Getty

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What the Indonesia long-term visa offers

Holders of this visa can remain in Indonesia on a permanent basis for the duration of their permit. Family members are also eligible to be included under the same arrangement, making it a viable option for those relocating with dependants.

Beyond residency, the visa opens additional pathways. Holders who meet the relevant criteria can apply for Indonesian citizenship. The scheme also permits study within Indonesia, meaning holders are not restricted to residency alone.

Conditions attached to the visa

Applicants must be able to show they have enough money to support themselves throughout their time in Indonesia. Financial sufficiency is a core condition of the visa, and holders are expected to maintain this throughout their stay.

All visa holders are also required to follow the conditions attached to the permit and abide by Indonesian law for the full duration of their residency.

The extendable nature of the visa means that eligible holders can continue living in Indonesia beyond the initial five-year window, provided they continue to meet the stated requirements.

Indonesia, EU sign long-awaited trade deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Indonesia and the European Union finalised negotiations on a trade agreement Tuesday after nearly a decade of talks, a senior minister said. The Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is the third deal Brussels has signed with Southeast Asian countries, after Singapore and Vietnam.

Source: Legit.ng