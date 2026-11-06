A 40-year-old British woman, Claire Chadwick, and her unborn baby have died in Nigeria after she reportedly developed sepsis

Chadwick had relocated from the UK to Nigeria to build a new life with her Nigerian husband, Ibrahim, with whom she shared relationship videos online

Her sister, Shannon, has launched a £10,000 fundraising appeal to bring the bodies of the mother and baby girl back to Britain for burial

A family in the United Kingdom is grieving the heartbreaking loss of a 40-year-old woman and her unborn child following a pregnancy tragedy in Nigeria.

Claire Chadwick, who was expecting a baby girl with her Nigerian husband, Ibrahim, reportedly died after developing a severe infection towards the end of her pregnancy.

The tragedy has left her relatives facing another difficult challenge as they seek to bring her and the baby back to Britain for burial.

Nigerian TikToker Ibrahim British wife and unborn baby died. Photos: @yahoonews/IG.

Source: Instagram

British woman and unborn baby die in Nigeria

According to a Daily Mail report on Thursday, Chadwick was 37 weeks pregnant when her unborn daughter died in the womb.

The woman subsequently developed sepsis and died from septic shock.

Sepsis is a life-threatening response to an infection that can damage the body's tissues and organs. In severe cases, it can cause organ failure and death.

Chadwick had reportedly moved from the UK to Nigeria to start a new life with Ibrahim. The couple regularly shared videos about their relationship, faith and food challenges on TikTok and Instagram.

Family launches £10,000 appeal to bring bodies home

Following the tragedy, Chadwick's sister, Shannon, created a GoFundMe campaign titled "Bringing Claire home".

The fundraiser seeks to raise £10,000 to cover the cost of repatriating the bodies to the UK.

In the appeal, Shannon said the family was struggling with the unexpected legal and logistical requirements involved in bringing their loved ones home.

"More than anything, we want them both returned so they can be laid to rest with dignity, surrounded by the family who love them," she wrote.

Shannon told WalesOnline that Chadwick was survived by her 19-year-old son, who lives in Wales, her husband and other relatives.

She remembered her sister as "a woman who lived her life in her own way" and thanked the charity REST for supporting the family.

Watch the X video of Nigerian TikToker Ibrahim and his late wife here:

Reactions trail Ibrahim's wife's death

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@YourChargiee stated:

"There’s not up to 15 women yearly that relocate from UK to live in Nigeria and now she is dead. Rough estimate 1 in 15 die from childbirth. she would be alive if she was in Cardiff Then nigerian men will have the audacity to speak on childbirth. Imagine taking idiots seriously"

@Ms_Haleemarh shared:

"I told a friend that she should have gone back to the UK at the beginning of her third trimester. Carrying a pregnancy at her age is risky. This is so heartbreaking."

Veteran actor Alan Dysert’s death leaves fans heartbroken

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alan Dysert, who played Sean Cudahy on ABC's All My Children, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the age of 75.

His wife Michelle confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, revealing he had been fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Dysert had previously written a 2023 autobiography about his decades-long cancer journey, during which he never stopped acting or teaching.

Source: Legit.ng