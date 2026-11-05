Australia has outlined eight family visa categories available to eligible foreigners who want to relocate and live with relatives in the country

The visas cover a range of situations, including caring for a sick relative, joining remaining close family, and accompanying a New Zealand citizen

Australian citizens, permanent residents, and eligible New Zealand citizens can sponsor qualifying relatives under the scheme

Australia has identified eight family visa categories through which eligible foreigners can relocate to or remain in the country to live alongside their relatives.

According to the Australian government, the visas are open to aged dependent relatives, carers, and remaining relatives of settled Australian citizens, permanent residents, and eligible New Zealand citizens.

Australia names 8 family visas for aged dependants, carers and other relatives. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Matt Jelonek

Source: Getty Images

Full list of eight Australian family visas

1. Aged Dependent Relative visa (subclass 114): This permanent visa allows an older single person who relies on a relative in Australia for financial support to move to the country permanently.

2. Aged Dependent Relative visa (subclass 838): Similar in purpose to subclass 114, this permanent visa is designed for older single persons who are financially dependent on a relative in Australia but are already in the country and wish to remain permanently.

3. Carer visa (subclass 836): This permanent visa permits a person already in Australia to stay and provide care for a relative living with a long-term medical condition, where that relative has no reasonable access to care services locally.

4. Carer visa (subclass 116): This permanent visa allows a person outside Australia to move to the country specifically to care for a relative with a long-term medical condition who cannot reasonably access adequate care services in Australia.

5. New Zealand Citizen Family Relationship visa (subclass 461): Designed for people who are not New Zealand citizens themselves but form part of the family unit of a New Zealand citizen, this visa grants holders the right to live and work in Australia for up to five years.

6. Remaining Relative visa (subclass 115): This permanent visa allows eligible applicants outside Australia to move to the country to be with their only remaining close family members who live there.

7. Remaining Relative visa (subclass 835): This permanent visa serves a similar purpose to subclass 115 but applies to eligible people already in Australia who wish to remain permanently with their only remaining close family members.

8. Former Resident visa (subclass 151): This visa provides a pathway for certain former Australian permanent residents, as well as individuals who served in the Australian Defence Force, to return to or settle in Australia permanently.

Who qualifies for Australian family visas?

Eligibility across the eight visa categories is tied to the applicant's relationship with an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen. Each visa carries its own specific requirements, such as proof of financial dependence, evidence of a relative's medical condition, or documentation confirming family ties.

Prospective applicants are advised to review the conditions attached to each subclass carefully before lodging an application.

Australia opens military recruitment to 4 nationalities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had opened its military recruitment to permanent residents from four countries, allowing eligible foreigners to join the Australian Defence Force without first becoming citizens.

However, applicants must have lived in Australia for at least one year and meet other entry and security requirements.

Source: Legit.ng