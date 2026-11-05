The Canadian government published the official fees for its visitor visa, which officers can issue as a single or multiple-entry permit

A visitor visa can remain valid for up to 10 years, depending on passport expiry and biometrics, making it one of the longer-running short-stay visas

The fee structure covers individuals, families of five or more, and those looking to extend or restore their visitor status in Canada

Canada's federal government has published the official cost of obtaining a visitor visa in 2026, with the document capable of remaining valid for as long as 10 years under the right conditions.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), most travellers require a visitor visa, also known as a temporary resident visa, to enter the country.

Canada reveals how much applicants must pay for 10-year visitor visa. Photo credit: Dave Chan, Mirsad Sarajiic

Source: Getty Images

The requirement also applies to those transiting through a Canadian airport en route to another destination.

How long the Canadian visitor visa can last

A visa officer has the discretion to approve either a single-entry or a multiple-entry visa and to determine its validity period.

The government's official fee schedule confirms that a visitor visa may be valid for a maximum of 10 years, or until whichever of the following expires first: the holder's passport or their biometrics on file.

The visa itself is a physical document placed inside the applicant's passport, confirming that the holder met Canada's entry requirements at the time of issuance.

What the Canadian visitor visa costs in 2026

Canada charges a flat fee of CAD $100 (roughly ₦94,000) per person for a single or multiple-entry visitor visa. Families of five or more people applying at the same time and place are capped at a combined fee of CAD $500 (roughly ₦470,000), regardless of group size.

Those who wish to extend their stay inside Canada as a visitor also pay CAD $100 (roughly ₦94,000) per person. Restoring visitor status, however, does not attract a visa fee under the current schedule.

The fee breakdown, as listed by the Canadian government, is as follows:

1. Visitor visa, single or multiple entry, per person: CAD $100 (roughly ₦94,000).

2. Visitor visa, per family of five or more people: CAD $500 (roughly ₦470,000).

3. Extending stay as a visitor, per person: CAD $100 (roughly ₦94,000).

4. Restoring visitor status: no visa fee required.

The publication of these fees comes as interest in Canadian travel and immigration continues to grow among Nigerians. Canada remains one of the top destinations for Nigerians navigating the ongoing wave of international migration.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada listed six types of courses foreigners can study in the country without a study permit.

New processing times for Canadian visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced new processing times for visa applicants.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) released updated figures on September 16, 2026, reflecting increases across key application categories for Nigerian applicants compared with the previous week.

The most notable changes affected study permits and super visas.

Source: Legit.ng