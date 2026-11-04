The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission raised concerns over a Gambian central bank directive requiring commercial banks to replace non-Gambian staff

NiDCOM said 57 Nigerian professionals working in four Nigerian-owned banks could be affected by the policy

The FG urged The Gambia to reconsider the directive and engage relevant stakeholders to reach an equitable resolution

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The federal government has expressed concern over a directive by The Gambia ordering commercial banks to replace foreign employees with qualified Gambian nationals, putting up to 57 Nigerian professionals at risk of losing their jobs.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) raised the concern following a circular dated September 16, 2026, issued by the Central Bank of The Gambia, giving banks until December 31, 2026, to complete the transition.

57 Nigerians face job losses as Gambia orders banks to replace foreign staff Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

NiDCOM described the development as deeply worrisome and called on the Gambian central bank to reconsider the policy.

The commission's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said information available to it indicated that 57 Nigerian professionals employed across four Nigerian-origin banks in The Gambia could be affected.

The banks are Access Bank, FirstBank, Guaranty Trust Bank and Zenith Bank.

She noted that the affected employees reportedly hold valid residency and work permits and have made significant contributions to the Gambian banking sector.

Why The Gambia is pushing the policy

The Central Bank of The Gambia said the directive followed an industry-wide review that uncovered a relatively high number of non-Gambian employees working in the banking sector outside recognised expatriate arrangements.

The regulator said the situation was inconsistent with The Gambia's Labour Act 2023 and Guideline 9, which governs the employment of expatriate staff by banks, ThisDay reports.

It directed financial institutions to adopt a phased approach to replacing affected foreign workers with qualified Gambian nationals while ensuring skills transfer and uninterrupted operations.

NiDCOM raises African integration concerns

Dabiri-Erewa acknowledged The Gambia's right to develop local capacity but argued that such policies should be implemented fairly, respect legitimate work authorisations and reflect the principles of African solidarity and regional integration.

She questioned how the employment restrictions aligned with efforts to promote African investment and the free movement of people across the continent.

NiDCOM also highlighted the significant contribution of the four banks to The Gambia's financial sector.

Together, the institutions account for about 37.2% of total deposits, valued at 35.3 billion Gambian dalasi, and 32.6% of industry loans worth 7.67 billion dalasi.

They also hold roughly 37% of total banking assets, valued at 44.78 billion dalasi, and approximately 34.5% of investments in Central Bank bonds.

The commission further said the banks reportedly fund about 90% of the operations of the National Water and Electricity Company.

Gambia gives banks a December deadline to replace foreign workers, Nigerians affected Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

NiDCOM urged the Central Bank of The Gambia to engage the Nigerian High Commission in Banjul, the affected banks and other stakeholders to reach a fair resolution.

It also appealed to Gambian authorities to respect the principles of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the longstanding relationship between both countries.

The commission said constructive engagement was necessary to protect Nigerian workers while strengthening economic cooperation between Nigeria and The Gambia.

Zenith Bank branch in France

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zenith Bank Plc has launched a new branch in Paris, France.

The tier-1 bank in Nigeria disclosed that the commissioning is a critical milestone in its global growth plan and shows its commitment to servicing customers in the European region.

The bank disclosed in a statement that the branch opening came amid the final approval by France’s Autorite de Controle Prudentiel et de Resolution (ACPR) in September this year.

Source: Legit.ng