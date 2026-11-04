Anene Okechukwu Augustine, a Covenant University graduate, openly shared how he failed Commerce in WAEC before entering university

Despite suffering mental health struggles in 200 level and a serious illness in 400 level, Augustine pushed to recover his grades

He posted photos of his old WAEC result alongside an award of excellence he received for bagging a first-class degree

Anene Okechukwu Augustine, a Covenant University graduate, became a talking point on LinkedIn on November 3, 2026, after sharing how he went from failing his WAEC to graduating with First Class Honours in Economics and a CGPA of 4.61 out of 5.00.

Augustine, who identified himself as a chartered investment analyst associate (ACIA) and an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Export Studies (AMNES), accompanied his post with photos of his old WAEC result — which showed an F9 in Commerce — alongside an award of excellence he received for his academic performance.

A Covenant University student overcomes WAEC setback to graduate with a first-class degree in Economics. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Okechukwu Anene

Source: UGC

Covenant University: From the Library to first-class

In his LinkedIn post, Augustine was candid about how little effort he put into his secondary school studies. University, he said, reshaped his priorities entirely.

He set himself one target: graduate with First Class and make his mother proud. The university library became, in his words, his "second home," earning him a nickname among peers.

The road was far from straightforward. In 200 level, mental stress dragged his CGPA down. In 300 level, distractions around financial opportunities pulled his attention away from academics.

Then, just as he had clawed his grades back up to a CGPA of 4.68, he fell seriously ill during his 400 level examinations, which pushed his final CGPA down to 4.61.

"In 200 level, mental stress affected my performance, and my CGPA dropped. In 300 level, I lost focus, becoming more interested in financial opportunities and building a name for myself than in my academics," he wrote.

Despite those setbacks, Augustine held on. When his results came through, the outcome rewarded every late night and difficult moment.

"From an F9 in WAEC to a First Class degree. What once seemed distant had finally become reality," he said.

Covenant University: Augustine eyes CFA and a career in finance

Looking ahead, Augustine expressed his intention to build a career in finance and sit the CFA Level I examination in 2027. He also called on finance professionals, mentors, and recruiters to connect with him.

He dedicated the achievement to his mother, crediting her sacrifices as a driving force throughout his journey, and closed his post with a message to anyone facing private struggles:

"To everyone fighting a battle others cannot see, keep going. Your beginning does not have to determine your ending."

Reactions trail Covenant University graduate's post

Obi Ebuka Emmanuel said:

"You have F9 in commerce, D7 in financial Accounting and you studied ECONOMICS…? How is that possible?"

Oyeintonye Brakeru said:

"Congratulations. F9 doesn't make you a failure after all not everybody writing waec in Nigeria did it soely by themselves."

Paul Ukonu said:

"You got B3 and not F9 in Economics, check ur waec result well."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University published its school fees for Med Lab Science and Nursing.

Covenant University Accounting student bags first class at 20

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 20-year-old Covenant University student earned a first-class degree in Accounting.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn in October 2026, Elegushi posted a detailed summary of everything she accomplished during her time at the university.

Her final cumulative grade point average stood at 4.87 out of a possible 5.00, placing her firmly among the highest-performing graduates of her set.

Source: Legit.ng