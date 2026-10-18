Canada's immigration authority announced changes to the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System, taking effect on November 3, 2026

The updated system awards additional points to foreign workers with eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying job offer in a high-wage occupation

Eligible occupations must meet a specific wage threshold, and applicants must be enrolled in one of four designated Express Entry programmes

Canada's federal immigration authority has updated its Express Entry system to prioritise skilled foreign workers in high-demand sectors, with the changes set to take effect on 3 November 2026.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced the updates on 16 October 2026 in Kitchener, Ontario.

Canada updates permanent residence system. Photo credit: National Review.

Source: UGC

The revised Comprehensive Ranking System will award additional points to candidates who hold eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying job offer in a high-wage occupation, covering fields such as engineering, health care, skilled trades, technology, and education.

4 Conditions Foreign Workers Must Meet

To benefit from the boosted points and qualify under the updated Express Entry framework, foreign workers must satisfy all four of the following conditions:

1. Must have eligible Canadian work experience

2. Must have a qualifying job offer in a high-wage occupation, covering roles such as engineers, electricians, health workers, and technology professionals

3. The occupation must pay a median wage of at least 1.3 times the median wage of the overall Canadian workforce

4. Must be enrolled in Express Entry through one of the designated programmes: the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, the Federal Skilled Trades Programme, the Canadian Experience Class, or the Provincial Nominee Programme

It is important to note that the wage threshold is based on the typical earnings of an occupation category, not on what an individual candidate personally earns.

IRCC will maintain and regularly update a list of qualifying high-wage occupations using data from the Job Bank, the Labour Force Survey, and the Census of Population.

What Changes for Existing Applicants

Candidates already sitting in the Express Entry pool will have their scores automatically recalculated under the new system, which includes points for eligible Canadian work experience.

However, those hoping to gain points from a qualifying job offer must update their profiles before 3 November 2026. IRCC has noted that the recalculation process could take up to two weeks, during which invitation rounds will be paused.

Separately, the authority announced that a labour market impact assessment will no longer be required for a job offer to qualify for the new Express Entry points under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme.

IRCC stated it will continue to verify that job offers are genuine and in compliance with programme requirements.

Minister of Immigration Lena Metlege Diab] said:

"Canada is competing globally for people with the skills we need to build a prosperous economy and stronger public services. These changes will help us identify, attract and retain the skilled newcomers who are best positioned to succeed in Canada, while making the Express Entry system more targeted and responsive to our labour market needs."

Lady in Canada speaks about proof of funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada, @chinenyenwa.e, shared the exact amount she presented as proof of funds in a TikTok video.

She clarified that proof of funds is not an application fee and that no money was paid to any agency or immigration body.

Source: Legit.ng