Australia lists 3 categories of foreigners eligible for student guardian visa

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs published eligibility criteria for the Subclass 590 Student Guardian visa in 2026

It is noteworthy that this visa allows foreigners to travel to Australia to support a child who holds a student visa

Only three specific categories of people qualify to apply as a student guardian under Australian immigration rules

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs has shared the eligibility requirements for the Subclass 590 Student Guardian visa, which allows a foreign national to enter Australia to provide support for a child who holds a student visa.

According to the official guidance from the Department of Home Affairs, only persons who fall within three defined categories can qualify to apply for the visa.

Australia names three types of applicants eligible for its student guardian visa. Photo credit: OwenPrice, Fairfax Media

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Australia: Who qualifies for the Subclass 590 Visa?

The department listed the following as the three recognised categories of eligible applicants:

1. The parent of the student visa holder.

2. A person who has custody of the student.

3. A relative of the student, aged 21 years or older and nominated in writing by a parent or person who has custody of the student.

Applicants who do not fall within any of these categories are not eligible to apply for the Student Guardian visa, regardless of their relationship to the child.

Australia Student Guardian Visa: What it covers?

The Subclass 590 is specifically designed for travel to support a child studying in Australia on a student visa. It is not a general visitor or family visa. The guardian's role is tied directly to the welfare of the student during the period of study.

For the third category, the written nomination requirement adds a formal layer to the application process.

A relative seeking to act as guardian must be at least 21 years old and must have been formally designated in writing by either a parent or a person with legal custody of the child before applying.

Legit.ng reported that Australia had named seven eligible relatives for its student guardian visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed the student visa applicants affected by its new family rules.

Australia's new conditions for student visa applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had released new conditions for student visa applicants and their families.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed that the updated rules will change three key areas: who is eligible to apply, who can be granted a visa while already in Australia, and how family members can be included in or added to a student visa application.

The changes are particularly relevant for several groups.

Source: Legit.ng