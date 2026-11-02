Ambrose Alli University cancelled the MCB 414 final exam after Microbiology students violated its rule on post-exam celebrations

NANS president Akinteye Babatunde criticised the decision, saying it could push over 300 students into an extra academic year

The university's spokesperson defended the move, citing a three-year-old rule introduced after reckless celebrations caused accidents and traffic holdups

Ambrose Alli University (AAU) in Ekpoma, Edo State, has cancelled the final-year examination of its Microbiology students after they allegedly breached the institution's rules on wild celebrations following their last paper.

In a letter dated October 15, 2026, the university's Senate Services Division informed the Head of the Department of Microbiology that the school's Senate ratified the Vice-Chancellor's approval to cancel the MCB 414 examination at its 335th regular meeting, held on September 23, 2026.

Ambrose Alli University cancels the MCB 414 examination after final-year Microbiology students violate its wild jubilation policy. Photo credit: AAU

Source: UGC

"Senate at its 335th regular meeting held on Wednesday, 23 September 2026 ratified the Vice-Chancellor's approval for the cancellation of the MCB 414 Examination as the result of the violation of the Senate's extant rule on wild jubilation by final year students of the Department of Microbiology," the letter read.

The affected students will be required to retake the examination in the 2026/2027 academic session, but only after paying their school fees. The memo was signed by F.O. Omoigui, Deputy Registrar (Senate), on behalf of the Registrar.

NANS president calls punishment inhumane

Akinteye Babatunde, president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), shared a copy of the letter on Facebook on Wednesday, condemning the university's action.

"Dear Ambrose Alli University Vice-Chancellor, Ekpoma, Edo State. This is the most hilarious and inhumane judgment I have ever seen. Setting over 300 students on the path of an extra year is not acceptable," he wrote.

The post drew mixed reactions online. Commenter Philip Omon raised concern about students who did not take part in the celebrations being caught up in the punishment: "In all this, what is the consideration for those students who didn't participate in the said wild jubilation, even if it's one student? Should all suffer because of some?"

Mohammed Garbadeen argued the penalty was too harsh, suggesting the students should at least be allowed to resit immediately: "I think this is quite extreme. Cancellation, yes, but also allow them to write it immediately so they can graduate."

University spokesperson backs the decision

Mike Aladenika, the university's spokesman, stood by the punishment, saying students had repeatedly ignored warnings about reckless post-exam behaviour.

He said the rule was introduced about three years ago after students climbed on top of hired vehicles and drove recklessly off campus, causing traffic congestion and accidents. "Whenever they are writing their final paper, they hold the university to ransom with their wild celebration," he said.

Aladenika added that management had reminded students the rule was still in force before the most recent violation. "They went ahead and did it," he said.

An anonymous lecturer at the institution also confirmed the incident, saying the celebrating students caused a road holdup and some were involved in accidents.

AAU lecturer dies in Edo hotel

Legit.ng earlier reported that a senior lecturer at Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Edo State, Dr Matthew Uwuigbe, died after collapsing in a hotel room following an alleged sexual encounter with a 21-year-old commercial s3x worker, identified as Angela Defa Jacob.

Source: Legit.ng