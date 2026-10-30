The UK government published rules on how long foreign workers can stay under the Skilled Worker visa scheme in 2026

The grant period is tied directly to a worker's certificate of sponsorship, with a cap set on how long that certificate can run

GP specialty trainees working under a specific occupation code face a different timeline compared to other Skilled Worker visa holders

The United Kingdom government has set out the conditions that determine how long foreign workers can remain in the country under the Skilled Worker visa, with the duration of stay linked directly to the worker's certificate of sponsorship.

According to Appendix Skilled Worker of the UK Immigration Rules, a worker granted entry clearance or permission to stay will be allowed to remain until 14 days after the end date shown on their certificate of sponsorship.

UK sets out a requirement for foreign workers seeking to extend their stay. Photo credit: WPA Pool, Belterz

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The certificate itself can run for up to five years from its start date, meaning the maximum stay under this arrangement could extend slightly beyond the five-year mark.

UK Skilled Worker visa: Special rule for GP specialty trainees

A separate provision applies to workers sponsored under the SOC 2020 occupation code "2211 Generalist medical practitioners" who are undertaking General Practitioner (GP) specialty training.

For this group, entry clearance or permission to stay is granted until four months after the end date of their certificate of sponsorship, rather than the standard 14 days that apply to other Skilled Worker visa holders.

The distinction means that GP trainees get a longer buffer period after their certificate expires before their leave to remain ends, giving them additional time to transition out of or within the UK system.

What this means for UK skilled workers?

The rules make clear that the certificate of sponsorship is the anchor document for any Skilled Worker's permitted stay. Workers whose sponsorship ends earlier than expected would see their leave to remain adjusted accordingly, since the end date on the certificate directly controls when their permission in the UK lapses.

Foreign workers planning to extend their stay in the UK must ensure their sponsoring employer renews or updates the certificate of sponsorship before it expires, as the grace period provided — whether 14 days or four months depending on the occupation — is not designed as an extension in itself but as a short window following the certificate's end date.

Legit.ng reported that the UK plans to give some foreign graduates of selected universities two years to work after their studies.

UK introduces 2 new legal routes for refugees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK had announced two new legal routes for refugees.

Both routes form part of the government's efforts to provide safe and legal pathways into the United Kingdom for refugees.

The Named Community Sponsorship scheme is capped, meaning a limit applies to the number of refugees who can arrive through it.

Source: Legit.ng