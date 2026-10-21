The Canadian government requires international students to meet specific study permit conditions before they can apply for a Social Insurance Number (SIN)

A SIN is a nine-digit number that every person working in Canada must hold to access employment and government services

Students can apply for a SIN online, in person at a Service Canada Centre, or by mail once their permit meets the required conditions

The Canadian government has outlined the exact conditions international students must satisfy on their study permits before they can obtain a Social Insurance Number (SIN) and legally work in Canada.

A SIN is a nine-digit number issued by the Government of Canada and is mandatory for anyone seeking employment in the country or wishing to access government programmes and benefits. Without one, international students cannot begin working, regardless of any other permissions they may hold.

Canada states the conditions to work in the country and apply for a social insurance number. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Study permit conditions that qualify students

Not every study permit automatically makes a holder eligible to apply. According to the Government of Canada, a student's permit must include specific conditions tied to regulations R186(f), (v), or (w) before they can submit a SIN application. Students whose permits do not include these conditions must first request that the relevant conditions be added before submitting a SIN application.

This requirement is particularly relevant for international students pursuing co-op placements, internships, or other forms of work-integrated learning as part of their academic programmes in Canada.

How to apply for Social Insurance Number

Once a student confirms their study permit meets the qualifying conditions, they can apply for a SIN in three ways:

1. The first is online through the official government portal, which also lets holders of an existing SIN update their records.

2. The second option is to apply in person at a Service Canada Centre, and the third is to submit an application by mail.

Students applying for the first time or updating an existing SIN can use the same channels, making the process accessible regardless of location in Canada.

The federal government advises students to carefully verify their permit conditions before submitting an application, as missing or incorrect conditions can delay the process and, by extension, delay the start of any approved work placement.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada allowed foreign workers to study without a study permit under a new policy.

Canada: Studying without a permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced two conditions foreign workers must meet to study in Canada without a study permit: they need a valid work permit, and their course must last no longer than six months.

The rules could let workers take short courses while keeping their jobs, but if they don't meet either condition, they must apply for a study permit before studying.

Source: Legit.ng