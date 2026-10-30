Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed that Iranian nationals can now obtain tourist or business visas upon arriving in the country

The on-arrival tourist visa covers up to 30 days at a cost of QR 100, while business visas can extend up to six months at QR 200 per month

Travellers must meet specific requirements, including a valid passport, a confirmed return ticket, and a hotel booking made exclusively through the official Discover Qatar website

Qatar has opened its doors to Iranian nationals through an on-arrival visa scheme, allowing them to enter the country for tourism or business purposes without needing to secure a visa before travelling.

According to an official announcement by Qatar's Ministry of Interior, Iranian passport holders are now eligible for on-arrival visas valid for up to 30 days, with the duration also subject to the length of hotel reservations made by the traveller.

Qatar mentions the foreigners that are allowed to have a 30-day visa on arrival. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Qatar's on-arrival visa requirements for Iranians

Two categories of on-arrival visas are available under the scheme. A tourist visa costs QR 100 and is valid for one month, with no option for extension. A business visit visa, which costs QR 200 per month, can be granted for up to six months, provided the applicant presents an invitation letter from a recognised Qatari establishment.

Several conditions must be satisfied before the visa is issued at the border. Travellers are required to hold a passport that remains valid for a minimum of three months, carry a confirmed return ticket, and present proof of health insurance from an accredited provider. Hotel bookings are also mandatory, but with a key restriction: reservations must be made exclusively through the official website. Bookings completed through any other platform will not be accepted.

The visa conditions are governed by Minister's Decision No. 19 of 2007, the existing legislative framework under which Qatar manages its on-arrival visa categories.

Qatar stands out as Gulf destination for Iranians

The scheme positions Qatar as one of the more accessible Gulf destinations for Iranian travellers, who frequently face strict visa regulations when seeking entry to countries in the region and beyond. The business visa category, in particular, offers significant flexibility, with the possibility of stays stretching to half a year for those with legitimate commercial ties to Qatari entities.

For Iranians planning a short holiday or a business trip to Doha, the on-arrival option removes the need to visit a consulate in advance, simplifying the process considerably as long as all documentation is in order before departure.

Qatar: Countries with 90-day visa on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its free 90-day visa-on-arrival offer for citizens of 43 countries, including the four requirements travellers must meet.

Only two African countries are on the list, making the visa an option for eligible visitors hoping to explore Qatar without paying a fee or applying in advance.

Source: Legit.ng