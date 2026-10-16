The UK government has announced the Armed Forces Foundation Scheme, a paid gap year programme set to launch in March 2026

The first wave of around 150 participants will train across the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force, with ambitions to grow the scheme to over 1,000 people

The scheme was modelled after Australia's ADF Gap Year programme, which the UK's Strategic Defence Review described as an exciting example to learn from

The United Kingdom (UK) government has unveiled a new paid military gap year programme that will give young people hands-on experience across its armed forces, with recruitment opening as early as 2026.

Announced by the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces Foundation Scheme will formally launch in March 2026, offering participants a year of structured training and paid service within the Army, Royal Navy, or Royal Air Force. The initial cohort will be capped at approximately 150 young people, though the government has stated its ambition to eventually scale the programme to more than 1,000 participants depending on demand.

The UK names the foreigners that are eligible for paid military scheme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK: What the scheme offers

The programme is specifically designed for school leavers and young adults who may be uncertain about their career path. It delivers training in problem-solving, leadership, and teamwork, alongside specialist experiences such as basic military training or life at sea. Crucially, participants don't need to commit to a full military career; the scheme is structured as a taster with no obligation beyond the course itself.

Beyond military skills, the programme aims to build transferable competencies applicable in civilian workplaces. For instance, working alongside Army supply chain specialists could open doors in logistics, while hands-on time with engineers aboard Royal Navy vessels may equip participants for careers in engineering.

Defence Secretary John Healey described the initiative as part of a broader shift in the country's approach to national security.

"This is a new era for Defence, and that means opening up new opportunities for young people to experience and learn from our Armed Forces," he said.

He added that he wants the scheme to become "part of that conversation in homes across the UK."

Inspired by Australia's military gap year

The scheme draws directly from the Australian Defence Force's Gap Year programme, which has been running for over a decade and was highlighted in the UK's Strategic Defence Review as an "exciting model from which to learn."

Minister for Veterans and People Louise Sandher-Jones MP, herself a veteran, said the programme would help young adults "develop their potential, learn new skills, and contribute to our nation's security, all while building resilience, teamwork, and leadership skills that will serve them for life."

The scheme sits within the government's wider "whole of society" approach to defence, a central theme of this year's Strategic Defence Review, which seeks to rebuild public awareness of and engagement with the armed forces. The head of the UK Armed Forces, Sir Richard Knighton, has separately called for a whole-nation response to what he described as an increasingly volatile and uncertain global environment.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United Kingdom (UK) announced which military branches are open to eligible citizens without British citizenship.

UK immigration: People exempted in Armed Forces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United Kingdom (UK) announced the five categories of armed forces personnel exempt from UK immigration control, including full-time service members, reservists, and foreign troops in the country for training.

The rules also cover some Commonwealth forces and personnel working under NATO arrangements. For travellers, the report is a reminder that immigration requirements can depend on a person’s role, not just their nationality.

Source: Legit.ng