Nigeria's passport ranking improved from 94th in 2025 to 92nd in 2026, according to the figures provided

Nigerian passport holders can access 45 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance, up from 44 in 2025

The destinations include countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's passport has improved in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, rising to 92nd place in October 2026 from 94th in October 2025, while the number of destinations accessible to Nigerian passport holders without a visa in advance increased to 45.

The latest figures represent a two-place improvement in Nigeria's global ranking and an increase of one destination compared with the previous year.

Nigeria's passport rises to 92nd in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, with access to 45 destinations. Photo:NS

Source: Getty Images

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa before departure. It uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Nigeria's passport ranking has fluctuated over the years. It ranked 62nd in 2006 before slipping to 76th in 2010 and 87th in 2012. The country's position improved to 78th in 2013 but fell to 95th in 2015.

Nigeria ranked 94th in 2018, 95th in 2019 and 94th in 2020. Its position dropped to 103rd in 2021 before improving to 98th in 2022, 97th in 2023 and 95th in 2024. Nigeria ranked 94th in 2025 before rising to 92nd in 2026.

List of 45 destinations Nigerians can visit without a prior visa

According to the list provided, Nigerian passport holders can access the following 45 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance:

Barbados Benin Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Cape Verde Islands Chad Comoro Islands Cook Islands Côte d’Ivoire Djibouti Dominican Republic Fiji Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Haiti Iran Kenya Kiribati Lebanon Liberia Madagascar Maldives Mali Mauritania Mauritius Micronesia Montserrat Mozambique Niger Niue Palau Islands Rwanda Samoa Senegal Sierra Leone Somalia St Kitts and Nevis The Gambia Timor-Leste Togo Tuvalu Vanuatu

The latest passport ranking highlights destinations Nigerians can visit without securing a visa before departure. Photo: Nurpho

Source: Facebook

What Nigeria's passport ranking means

Nigeria's improved ranking suggests a modest gain in its relative position among the world's passports. The increase from 44 to 45 accessible destinations also points to a slight expansion in travel access, based on the figures provided.

However, travellers should note that entry requirements differ by destination. Some countries may offer visas on arrival or require electronic travel authorisations, while others may impose conditions on passport validity, supporting documents and the length of stay.

Nigerians planning international trips should confirm the latest requirements with the relevant immigration authorities before departure.

The Henley Passport Index measures access for international travel and does not determine eligibility for work visas, student visas or permanent residency in other countries.

US releases list of 4 countries approved for visa-free entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that citizens of four countries can enter the United States without obtaining a visa, although the conditions governing their travel and length of stay differ.

The countries are Canada, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau.

Canadian citizens generally do not need non-immigrant visas for tourism and certain other temporary visits.

Source: Legit.ng