The Federal Government plans to generate 70,000MW of electricity by 2060 to meet Nigeria’s growing energy needs

The government has identified 21 dams for possible hydropower projects and plans to strengthen the national grid

The projects could improve electricity supply, reduce generator dependence and lower energy costs for Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has set a target of generating 70,000 megawatts of electricity by 2060 as part of its long-term plan to expand power infrastructure and meet Nigeria’s growing energy needs.

The ambitious target is part of efforts to address persistent power shortages, expand electricity infrastructure and meet the country's growing energy needs.

FG Unveils 70,000MW Electricity Plan, Moves to Develop 21 Dams for Power Generation

Source: UGC

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, disclosed this on Tuesday at the 13th Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit in Lagos, where he outlined plans to stabilise the national grid, improve electricity delivery and expand generation capacity.

Tegbe acknowledged the gap between Nigeria’s current electricity output and the proposed target but stressed the need to prepare for rising demand driven by industrialisation, technology and data centres.

Although Nigeria has an installed generation capacity exceeding 13,000MW, actual electricity generation remains below 5,000MW.

FG targets 70,000MW electricity generation

The minister maintained that Nigeria’s current electricity challenges should not prevent the country from pursuing its long-term energy ambitions.

He explained that the global expansion of artificial intelligence and data centres was increasing electricity demand, making investments in power infrastructure essential for economic growth.

Tegbe said the government remained committed to achieving its 70-gigawatt target by 2060.

For consumers, however, the immediate concern remains access to reliable and affordable electricity. Many households spend additional money on petrol-powered generators, while businesses rely on diesel generators to maintain operations, adding to production costs and the prices of goods and services.

FG identifies 21 dams for hydropower projects

Tegbe also highlighted plans to strengthen electricity transmission through the proposed East-West Grid programme, which is expected to improve power delivery along major economic corridors.

The government is exploring smaller hydropower projects to complement large-scale generation initiatives.

The minister disclosed that 21 dams along the Sokoto-Badagry Expressway had been identified for possible development into hydropower facilities.

He said President Bola Tinubu had directed the government to rehabilitate the dams and explore their potential for electricity generation.

The government also plans to pursue the Mambilla hydropower project as part of its broader strategy to increase electricity supply.

FG seeks collaboration to improve electricity supply

The minister explained that smaller hydropower facilities could support agricultural production, processing centres and communities along key economic corridors.

Such projects could improve electricity access for rural businesses, reduce operating costs and support job creation.

Tegbe added that the Federal Government would collaborate with state governments, regulators and private electricity operators to coordinate projects and improve supply across the three identified corridors.

FG Unveils 70,000MW Electricity Plan, Moves to Develop 21 Dams for Power Generation

Source: UGC

For Nigerian consumers, the real test of these initiatives will be whether they translate into fewer power outages, more hours of electricity, lower dependence on generators and reduced energy expenses.

With the 70,000MW target nearly 34 years away, Nigerians will also expect practical interventions to improve electricity supply and affordability in the coming years.

Source: Legit.ng